Toby Keith announces Casper performance at Ford Wyoming Center
  • Updated
Toby Keith

Toby Keith performs on stage at the 49th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 6, 2014, in Las Vegas. 

 Chris Pizzello | AP

Toby Keith is bringing his "Country Comes to Town Tour," to the Ford Wyoming Center on Oct. 17. He will be joined by Colt Ford and Wyoming's own Chancey Williams.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., on Friday, June 18, and start at $25 plus applicable fees. Limited VIP Diamond Bar tickets are available which includes a VIP Diamond Bar Ticket, Early Access to the Venue, Commemorative Laminate, Commemorative Red Solo Cup Koozie, and Access to Full-Service Bar at the concert.

Tickets can be purchased at www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Ford Wyoming Center and by phone at 800-442-2256.

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

Community news editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

