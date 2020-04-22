Total Wyoming coronavirus cases now at 327

After a weeklong stretch (March 31-April 6) in which the state averaged more than 16 new confirmed cases per day, the state has now not had a double-digit confirmed case load in a single day since April 11.

Officials caution that the reported numbers are low, even with the addition of probable cases. Natrona County health officer Dr. Mark Dowell said the decreased rate of new cases is "falsely low."

On April 2, the Wyoming Department of Health began restricting testing to six priority categories; potential patients who don't fall in one of those categories now must be tested by private laboratories.

The state Health Department has said it's too soon to tell whether the drop-off is a result of the testing change, though Gov. Mark Gordon has said that the projected peak of the disease in Wyoming has not yet arrived.

Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in 21 of Wyoming's 23 counties. Only Platte and Weston counties are without confirmed cases. Wyoming has the lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state. South Dakota has the second fewest deaths related to the virus, with eight, according to the New York Times.