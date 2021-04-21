Early registration by mail is underway now. Additional registration the weekend of the event will be at the Skelly service station across from Yellowstone Garage. Registration hours are Friday, May 28 from 2 to 6 p.m., then again on Saturday, May 29, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no registration on Sunday.

The weekend begins Friday, May 28, with three special shows from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. These are hosted by Greiner Ford for all Ford vehicles, Fremont Motor Co., for all vehicles manufactured under the Chrysler banner, and all imports at Honda of Casper. The public is welcome to come out and vote for their favorites.

On Saturday in and around the Yellowstone Garage, the historic Old Yellowstone District will welcome participants and their cars displayed on the streets. Everyone is welcome.

Sunday is the 20th anniversary edition of the car show at a new location, Antelope Park in Bar Nunn. This will offer attendees access to a grassy park and some limited shade. There is no admission charge for spectators and there will be music and food vendors available. Due to the change in location, vehicles are limited to a maximum of to a maximum of 250. For this reason participants should register early. For those with several vehicles, please limit entries to no more than three so as many participants as possible can take part.