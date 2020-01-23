Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights
Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 328 E. A; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: www.urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Homeless connect to services
Casper Housing Authority CARES announces the 4th Annual Project Homeless Connect Natrona County event from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at King’s Corner, 112 S. Beech Street. PHCNC is a "one-stop" shop for the homeless or close to homeless in the community. During the event, members of this community are invited to come receive services from multiple community agencies and businesses. This free event for the homeless will provide hot meals, healthcare, pet care, legal advice, haircuts, employment services, coats, hats, housing assistance, veteran aid and more.
Casper Housing Authority CARES is a local 501c(3) nonprofit supporting the programs of the Casper Housing Authority. Current programs include: Kids Kampus childcare center for ages birth to 12, the Landing Veterans project, the Life Steps Campus Kitchen program and the annual Father’s Day event at Washington Park.
Free tax prep at new location
Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County, earning $65,000 or less in 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals through Friday, April 10. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service is closed Sunday and Monday.
Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come first serve basis, no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.
Skating rink open
The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open Thursday and Friday, 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. Hours will vary on school breaks and holidays. Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3.
Friday Night Feed at Elks
Friday Night Feed at the Casper Elks Lodge is this Friday. Steaks and fixings for $10 person. No discounts for kids. Serving from 6 to 7 p.m. or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 234-4839.
Friday Melrose music
The spring line up at Melrose Coffee House, 1511 S. Melrose, kicks off with dear friends John May and Heath McAteer.
John began playing publicly at parties when he was 14; he’s been playing gigs throughout Casper and Wyoming since. He has since found a great partner in music with his friend Heath McAteer.
As always, the "fee" is generous tips for the musicians and please support the kitchen. Espresso drinks are available for $3, can't beat that. Desserts and popcorn available for a buck. Part of the kitchen proceeds do go to local charities if costs incurred can be covered.
Second annual Restaurant Week underway
For the second year in a row, 5150’ Local is celebrating Casper’s robust culinary scene with 5150’ Restaurant Week through Saturday.
Held throughout Casper, 5150’ Restaurant Week features specials at local restaurants, breweries, tasting rooms and coffee shops, with all participating partners serving up exclusive offerings throughout the week. For details and a full list of participants, go to 5150restaurantweek.com.
In addition to specials at each location, the week also features three price points that tie into celebrating all things Casper and Wyoming, including $3.07 (in honor of Wyoming’s area code), $18.90 (the year Wyoming became a state) and $51.50 (the elevation of Casper).