Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Skating rink open

The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open Thursday and Friday, 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. Hours will vary on school breaks and holidays. Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3.

Friday Night Feed at Elks

Friday Night Feed at the Casper Elks Lodge is this Friday. Steaks and fixings for $10 person. No discounts for kids. Serving from 6 to 7 p.m. or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 234-4839.

Friday Melrose music

The spring line up at Melrose Coffee House, 1511 S. Melrose, kicks off with dear friends John May and Heath McAteer.

John began playing publicly at parties when he was 14; he’s been playing gigs throughout Casper and Wyoming since. He has since found a great partner in music with his friend Heath McAteer.

As always, the "fee" is generous tips for the musicians and please support the kitchen. Espresso drinks are available for $3, can't beat that. Desserts and popcorn available for a buck. Part of the kitchen proceeds do go to local charities if costs incurred can be covered.