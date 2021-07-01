Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights
Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: www.urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Intro to Singer sewing machines
Have you been wanting to make new pillow covers? Or maybe an apron? Or anything else that requires needle and thread? Then join us at the Library for this intro to our Singer sewing machines at 10 a.m., on Friday, July 2, and you'll be a seamstress in no time. This is a 60-minute workshop for the Creation Station maker space, and teaches you how to use the Singer Quantum Stylist 9960 sewing machine at our state-of-the-art maker space. This course covers sewing basics and best practices, and allows you to become more familiar with basic stitches and patterns. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
July at the planetarium
Looking for an afternoon outing for younger kids? Bring them to the Casper Planetarium to see “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion.” Kids 6 and up will love the animated fun as they learn the Greek legend of the hunter Orion and how his image came to be a part of our starscape. This show plays Tuesdays through Fridays at 4 p.m. all through July. On Saturday nights at 7 p.m. you can see “Summer Skies.” This detailed tour of the summer constellations, along with information about the evolution of the stars that make them, helps stargazers of all ages identify what they’re looking at on warm summer nights. Admission for all shows is just $3 per person, cash or check only. Please visit casperplanetarium.com for details and trailers of our shows.