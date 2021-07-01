Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

July at the planetarium

Looking for an afternoon outing for younger kids? Bring them to the Casper Planetarium to see “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion.” Kids 6 and up will love the animated fun as they learn the Greek legend of the hunter Orion and how his image came to be a part of our starscape. This show plays Tuesdays through Fridays at 4 p.m. all through July. On Saturday nights at 7 p.m. you can see “Summer Skies.” This detailed tour of the summer constellations, along with information about the evolution of the stars that make them, helps stargazers of all ages identify what they’re looking at on warm summer nights. Admission for all shows is just $3 per person, cash or check only. Please visit casperplanetarium.com for details and trailers of our shows.