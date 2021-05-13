Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights
Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Library for all
The library is more than a collection of books -- it's a place where everyone can learn, play and create. We welcome adults with disabilities and their caregivers to make crafts, create art, play games, explore the library, and enjoy music, modified book clubs, and guest speakers at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 14, in the Crawford Room. Registration is required. Each program is tailored to the audience's unique interests and ability levels. Join us at the Library on the second Friday of every month for this special new monthly program specially curated for some of our favorite patrons. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Intro to industrial Singer sewing machines
This is a 60-minute workshop for the Creation Station maker space, and teaches you how to use the Singer Heavy Duty 4452 sewing machine at 4 p.m., on Friday, May 14. You'll need to attend this course before you can use the Singer industrial sewing machines at any MAP facility. “CRFT175” covers intermediate sewing best practices, and allows you to become more familiar with a more industrial machine capable of sewing through leather and thicker materials.Please make sure to enroll in the Maker Access Pass to ensure you receive a badge at the end of this course. You can use your badges to track what you've learned or show potential employers. Almost all of our equipment requires training and badges before use. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
May at the planetarium
During May, the Casper Planetarium will show “The Secret of the Cardboard Rocket,” on Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15. Join two young explorers as their homemade rocket takes them on a tour of the solar system. 3D animation and a spectacular soundtrack by George Lucas’s Skywalker Sound make this a treat for all, but especially for 6- to 8-year-olds. On Saturday evenings at 7, see “Back to the Moon for Good,” a show about efforts to win the Google Lunar XPRIZE and open up the future of lunar exploration to private enterprise. (No show on May 29 for Memorial Weekend.)
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only. Please visit casperplanetarium.com for details, trailers, and the latest information on COVID-19 precautions in effect at the Planetarium.
CC graduation Friday
Casper College in-person graduation ceremony is 7 p.m., on Friday in the Ford Wyoming Center.
Over 250 students will march, including several from the class of 2020. This year’s commencement speaker is graduating student Marija Bakic. Bakic was selected from a group of students who presented their proposed commencement speech to a panel of judges.
According to Linda Nichols, registrar, higher education mandates require participants to wear a face mask. All commencement participants will follow the revised social distancing protocols established by Governor Mark Gordon’s health orders for schools.
In honor of the college’s 75th anniversary, all graduates participating in commencement will receive a special 75th-anniversary/Class of 2021 face mask.
Because the Ford Wyoming Center lifted restrictions May 1, there is not a capacity limit for spectators. The WFC also does not have a mask mandate or social distancing requirements.
The commencement ceremony is free and open to the public and will also be available to view online at caspercollege.edu/offices-services/records/commencement/livestream.
Casper Children’s Chorale auditions
Screenings for the 2021-22 Casper Children’s Chorale will be held to May 20 for current 3rd-7th graders. The chorale has enjoyed a very successful 42 year tradition in Casper, and is a positive and educational way for singers to enjoy singing and performance. Twenty-minute screenings will be held in groups of 4 to 6 singers at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 701 S. Wolcott. Singers should prepare the first verse of “America” (My Country tis of Thee) and schedule their audition time in advance by visiting casperchildrenschorale.com or https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A054CA8A62EA2FE3-casper.
Self Help Center fundraiser
The Self Help Center of Natrona County’s 4th Annual Lip Sync Battle has been rescheduled for Friday, May 14. The theme of this year’s event is “Lip Sync for Justice: Battle of the Attorneys.” Five local lawyers will be helping the Self Help Center raise funds in support of its mission toward eliminating the cycle of domestic violence and sexual assaults regionally. If there are questions regarding the event, please call the Self Help Center at 235-2814, or, for more information regarding services, go to www.shccasper.com or find us on Facebook. Details regarding tickets for the event can be found at www.auctria.com/auction/lipsync.