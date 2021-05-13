Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Intro to industrial Singer sewing machines

This is a 60-minute workshop for the Creation Station maker space, and teaches you how to use the Singer Heavy Duty 4452 sewing machine at 4 p.m., on Friday, May 14. You'll need to attend this course before you can use the Singer industrial sewing machines at any MAP facility. “CRFT175” covers intermediate sewing best practices, and allows you to become more familiar with a more industrial machine capable of sewing through leather and thicker materials.Please make sure to enroll in the Maker Access Pass to ensure you receive a badge at the end of this course. You can use your badges to track what you've learned or show potential employers. Almost all of our equipment requires training and badges before use. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.