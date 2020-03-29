Town Crier: Helping Others

Parkinson’s support

This support group is open to anyone with Parkinson’s or caring for someone with Parkinson’s. Support group members understand your struggles because they face or have faced the same challenges. The next meetings will be at the Rocky Mountain Therapy Annex at 120 S. Forest Dr. starting at 5:30 p.m. Future meetings will be held on April 14, and May 12, 2020. To RSVP or questions please call 307-337-1200 and ask for Jerri.

Urgent needs at mission

Wyoming Rescue Mission staff is in desperate need as cold winter temperatures will bring more individuals and families to their door. “This time of year can be unbearable for those living on the streets,” said executive director Brad Hopkins. “We look for signs of hypothermia – shivering, nausea, confusion, slurred speech. It can be a life or death situation, especially for people who are older, ill or in poor physical condition.”

Wyoming Rescue Mission is prepared to provide food, shelter and other life essentials for an average of 140 people each night throughout the winter months. Hot meals, dry clothes and a warm environment are crucial to avert the dangers of winter, Hopkins explained. “However, as temperatures continue to drop, as many as 205 homeless men, women and children will need help on a daily basis this winter.”