Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Monday's Highlights
Monday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 7 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.
Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.
Library closed Presidents Day
The Natrona County Library will be closed in recognition of Presidents Day.
Divorce Care at HPCC
Divorce Care takes place every Monday through March 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Highland Park Community Church, room 1326. For more information see hpcc.church/family.