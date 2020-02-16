You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Town Crier: Monday's Highlights
View Comments

Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

{{featured_button_text}}

Monday's Highlights

Monday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 7 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.

Al-Anon: Noon, 701 S. Wolcott, St. Mark’s Church, enter at the back of the church across from parking lot.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd, Methodist Church; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.

Teen Addiction Anonymous: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. Info: 258-7439.

Adult Children of Alcoholics: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200.

Library closed Presidents Day

The Natrona County Library will be closed in recognition of Presidents Day.

Divorce Care at HPCC

Divorce Care takes place every Monday through March 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Highland Park Community Church, room 1326. For more information see hpcc.church/family.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News