Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Cricut leather keychains
You have to carry keys anyway, why not make them fun! Join us as we use our Cricut Maker to create our own personalized monogram keychain! We will be cutting faux leather and creating designs with paint to add a personal touch. Gift or show off these personalized keychains on your keys, backpacks, suitcases and more. Space is limited, so sign up is required. We will be holding two sessions for the event on Saturday, July 3, one at 10 a.m., and one at 2 p.m. Register today to guarantee your spot at this super fun Creation Station crafting event for adults.
Native American art, pioneer music Saturday
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is hosting a live Native American art demonstration and pioneer music this Saturday. Special guests include Gerald Cournoyer, accomplished painter and member of the Oglala Sioux tribe, and Hank Cramer, American folksinger.
Gerald Cournoyer is the vice president of development at Bacone College in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Drawing from his Lakota heritage, Cournoyer’s paintings combine symbolic colors with features inspired by Lakota culture. At 2 p.m., Cournoyer will speak with visitors on how he creates his art -- as he paints.
Hank Cramer is an American folk singer with a repertoire of over a thousand modern and traditional songs. His humor, passion for history, and music makes for an entertaining and educational experience. Cramer will be speaking about America’s westward movement and its traditional songs. Throughout the day he will perform music associated with different trail history.
The schedule is 11 a.m., special performance, Oregon Trail Songs; 1 p.m., special performance, California Trail Songs; 3 p.m., special performance, Soldier Ballads.
“Gerald and Hank are amazing artists. We’re very excited to have them at the Trails Center this weekend,” said Kathleen Hanson, Education Technician. “Between Gerald’s live art demonstration and Hank’s folk music, this will be an even the whole family will love.”
For more information, please call 307-261-7700.
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m., to 5 p.m., at 1501 N. Poplar. Admission is always free.
307 Fest free at Ford Wyoming Center
There is no gate fee for the 307 Fest from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday, and 8 to 10 p.m., on Sunday at the Ford Wyoming Center. Saturday features live local bands from 4 to 10 p.m., and dozens of food trucks and vendors. Oil City Beer Company sponsors a cornhole tournament with cash prizes on Saturday. The tournament begins at 5 p.m., on Saturday. Registration is through the Scoreholio app or call Dan at Oil City Beer Company, 262-8399. Cash prizes will be given to first, second and third-place team winners. Fireworks will take place on Sunday at approximately 10 p.m., with the soundtrack as usual on all Townsquare Media radio stations.
July at the planetarium
Looking for an afternoon outing for younger kids? Bring them to the Casper Planetarium to see “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion.” Kids 6 and up will love the animated fun as they learn the Greek legend of the hunter Orion and how his image came to be a part of our starscape. This show plays Tuesdays through Fridays at 4 p.m. all through July. On Saturday nights at 7 p.m. you can see “Summer Skies.” This detailed tour of the summer constellations, along with information about the evolution of the stars that make them, helps stargazers of all ages identify what they’re looking at on warm summer nights. Admission for all shows is just $3 per person, cash or check only. Please visit casperplanetarium.com for details and trailers of our shows.