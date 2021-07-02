Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

307 Fest free at Ford Wyoming Center

There is no gate fee for the 307 Fest from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday, and 8 to 10 p.m., on Sunday at the Ford Wyoming Center. Saturday features live local bands from 4 to 10 p.m., and dozens of food trucks and vendors. Oil City Beer Company sponsors a cornhole tournament with cash prizes on Saturday. The tournament begins at 5 p.m., on Saturday. Registration is through the Scoreholio app or call Dan at Oil City Beer Company, 262-8399. Cash prizes will be given to first, second and third-place team winners. Fireworks will take place on Sunday at approximately 10 p.m., with the soundtrack as usual on all Townsquare Media radio stations.

July at the planetarium

Looking for an afternoon outing for younger kids? Bring them to the Casper Planetarium to see “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion.” Kids 6 and up will love the animated fun as they learn the Greek legend of the hunter Orion and how his image came to be a part of our starscape. This show plays Tuesdays through Fridays at 4 p.m. all through July. On Saturday nights at 7 p.m. you can see “Summer Skies.” This detailed tour of the summer constellations, along with information about the evolution of the stars that make them, helps stargazers of all ages identify what they’re looking at on warm summer nights. Admission for all shows is just $3 per person, cash or check only. Please visit casperplanetarium.com for details and trailers of our shows.