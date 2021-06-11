Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Free pancakes at City Park
CNFR welcomes 400 of the best collegiate rodeo athletes to Casper from June 13 to 19, 2021, with performances taking place at the Ford Wyoming Center. Events include saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying, with qualifiers ranking in the top three for their event, along with the top two men’s and women’s teams from NIRA’s 11 regions.
In addition to CNFR performances, additional festivities include:
• A free pancake breakfast at City Park on Saturday, June 12 at 8 a.m.
• A free live music performance by Chancey Williams at David Street Station on Wednesday, June 16 at 7 p.m.
• A free post-rodeo concert with Lugas Hoge in Ford Wyoming Center’s parking lot on Friday, June 18
• A trade show at Ford Wyoming Center throughout the week, with over 25 vendors
• Cinch Style Show at Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center on Saturday, June 19 at 11:30 a.m.
For tickets or more information about CNFR, visit CNFR.com; tickets are available at FordWyomingCenter.com. Learn more about Visit Casper at VisitCasper.com.
OCAC Cars & Coffee every Saturday
The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) is happy to announce that Saturday morning Cars & Coffee gatherings will resume on May 1, 2021.
The events are held at City Brew eastside in Casper (across from Home Depot). Coffee and conversation begin at 8 a.m. each Saturday morning. Bring your ‘show car’ for all to admire. All car enthusiasts are welcome to participate – this is an open event sponsored by OCAC. The public is welcome to stop by and enjoy viewing some of Casper’s pride and joy vehicles.
The support of City Brew eastside for hosting these very enjoyable events is greatly appreciated, as is their superb coffee and delicious morning taste treats.
The Cars & Coffee gatherings run through Saturday, Sept. 25. For information, contact Ken Lantta, OCAC, KDL@vcn.com, 267-2181.
Mills centennial celebration
The Mills centennial celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., on the Wyoming Boulevard riverfront in Mills. The Windy City Striders 5K starts at 8 a.m., and the parade on Wyoming Boulevard is at 10 a.m. Wyoming Boulevard is closed to all traffic from 8 a.m. to midnight from Yellowstone Highway to 13th Street. Parking lots with shuttle service is available. From noon to 10 p.m., there will be face painting, tie-dye, bounce houses, games and so many food trucks. Live music features Day Drinkers from 2 to 4 p.m., Casper's own Aquile from 5 to 7 p.m., and country star Sara Evans from 9 to 10 p.m. Fireworks close out the festivities at 10 p.m.
Living history at trails center
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is always free and open to the public seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Here are some programs of interest this summer.
- June 12 and 13, Fur Trade Living History Weekend, Living historians and special reenactors will showcase in period costume the skills and tools needed to survive during the Fur Trade Era in Wyoming.
CNFR contestants at Hat Six
CNFR contestants will be at Hat Six Travel Plaza from noon to 2 p.m., on Saturday. Try your hand at heeling a steer, roping a calf, or shooting a balloon. Come out to say hello, buy a cold soda or a snack, and learn about Mounted Shooting and the College National Finals Rodeo.
Patio talk at NHTIC
Patio talks at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are informal, usually outdoor learning experiences. The public is always welcome. June 12, The Fur Trade Era in Wyoming with Nic Skalicky and Russ Gilroy, 1 p.m. (outside).
Special Olympics plans big celebration
The Special Olympics Wyoming board of directors approved a return to Phase 3 Activities; sports competitions and training sessions can now be held at full capacity and without temperature screening. Team sports will resume as we head into summer. As always, it’s important that everyone involved with Special Olympics Wyoming events follow standard hygiene practices, maintain appropriate physical distancing, and stay home if they you are sick.
To celebrate, Special Olympics Wyoming and the Casper Horseheads will host a “We’re Back! Celebration,” featuring a day of sports activities at Mike Lansing Field on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
10 a.m. to noon: A Skills Clinic for Special Olympics Wyoming athletes with the Casper Horseheads players with lunch provided by Jersey Mike’s Subs.
6:35 p.m.: The Casper Horseheads will take on the Mining City Tommyknockers.
Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Autographed custom game jerseys, swag from sponsors, and fun. Join us in celebrating our Return to Play. To register for the clinic, play in the charity game, purchase game tickets, or volunteer, go to www.sowy.org.
Studebakers meet in Douglas
The June meeting of the Wyoming Chapter of the Studebaker Drivers club will be a week earlier than the regular scheduled meeting. The club will meet June 12 in Douglas to coincide with the Douglas car show. Meeting place will be determined once we gather around president Jim Harkin's Studebaker. Please meet in Douglas at 12:30. One need not own a Studebaker to be a member of the world's largest car club, just have an appreciation for this classic car company. For further details, contact president Jim Harkins at 262-6634.
Craftastic Saturday
Junk journals are made with mostly a mix of found and recycled materials; but how the journal is used and the purpose of the junk journal itself will vary greatly from person to person! Many are used as a way to collect and record memories, thoughts, ideas, and inspiration. Adults are invited to join us at the Library for Craftastic Saturday on June 12 at 2 p.m., for a special junk journaling workshop - no previous experience necessary. We'll teach you how to make your very own junk journal by recycling a hardcover book into something much more fabulous and inspiring. This program is free and open to the public, but registration is required as space is limited. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Casper Humane Society takes garage sale donations
The Casper Humane Society will be holding the Summer Super Garage Sale June 25 to 27 at 2401 E. Yellowstone Highway (the former Wyoming Rents building).
Donated items will be accepted Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sundays from noon to 3 p.m., and weekdays 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., through Wednesday, June 23 at 2401 E. Yellowstone Highway (across the street from the White's Mountain Kia). For more information, or to arrange a drop off outside of these hours, please call the shelter at 265-5439.
No computers and/or monitors, keyboards, televisions, house paint, desks, video tapes, or adult clothes, please. All other items will be gratefully accepted.
Sale hours will be Friday, June 25 from 5 to 8 p.m., ($5/person admission); Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (free admission); and Sunday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., (free admission), with the final box sale (everything you can fit in one box for $5/box) from 2 to 4 p.m.
The building will be loaded with treasures and special finds. You won't want to miss it.
All proceeds will benefit the Casper Humane Society, a no-kill shelter supported entirely by local contributions and charitable donations.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.