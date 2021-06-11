Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Studebakers meet in Douglas

The June meeting of the Wyoming Chapter of the Studebaker Drivers club will be a week earlier than the regular scheduled meeting. The club will meet June 12 in Douglas to coincide with the Douglas car show. Meeting place will be determined once we gather around president Jim Harkin's Studebaker. Please meet in Douglas at 12:30. One need not own a Studebaker to be a member of the world's largest car club, just have an appreciation for this classic car company. For further details, contact president Jim Harkins at 262-6634.

Craftastic Saturday

Junk journals are made with mostly a mix of found and recycled materials; but how the journal is used and the purpose of the junk journal itself will vary greatly from person to person! Many are used as a way to collect and record memories, thoughts, ideas, and inspiration. Adults are invited to join us at the Library for Craftastic Saturday on June 12 at 2 p.m., for a special junk journaling workshop - no previous experience necessary. We'll teach you how to make your very own junk journal by recycling a hardcover book into something much more fabulous and inspiring. This program is free and open to the public, but registration is required as space is limited. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.