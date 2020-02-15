You are the owner of this article.
Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights
Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 328 E. A; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 328 1/2 E. A. Douglas: 1 p.m, Douglas, 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back), women’s meeting; 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.

Sunday breakfast at Elks

The public Sunday breakfasts  at the Casper Elks Lodge are 8 to 11 a.m. The menu is pancakes, biscuits  and gravy, bacon, sausage links, potatoes, scrambled eggs, french toast and omelets to order. Also served is toast, juice, tea and coffee. All you can eat for $7, children 5 to 12 are $3, 4 and under free. Come down for the best breakfast in town and see the old crew again. This is open to the public. For more information call 234-4839.

Choral arts ensemble

Wyoming Choral Arts Ensemble is gathering all of its favorite music from the first three seasons into one fantastic free performance at 3 p.m. on February 16 at Highland Park Community Church Chapel. If you missed any of the concerts during seasons 1-3, or have never been to one of WCAE's performances, here's your chance. Admission is free.

