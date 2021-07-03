 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights
0 Comments

Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 W. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.

Mission serves free meals open to all

Wyoming Rescue Mission will host a special Independence Day meal at 11 a.m. Monday, July 5, in the Park Street Center Dining Hall, at 230 N Poplar St. Guests and community members alike are invited to attend, as is anyone who is hungry and would like a festive, filling meal. On Sunday, July 4, the Mission will serve its brunch and dinner during its regular weekend hours: 11 am and 5 pm. All are welcome to attend these meals as well.

For the country, this marks the 245th year that the United States declared its independence from Great Britain. For Wyoming Rescue Mission, it marks the daily celebration of independence via “restorative hospitality,” a term the mission has coined meaning to care for the immediate and long-term needs of Wyoming’s homeless men, women and children in an effort to restore their independence through Christian counseling and classes.

Patio talk at trails

Patio talks at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are informal, usually outdoor learning experiences. The public is always welcome. AT 1 p.m., inside, Daniel Mattern will discuss The History of Company I. There is no admission fee at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center, 1501 N. Poplar St.

307 Fest free at Ford Wyoming Center

There is no gate fee for the 307 Fest from 8 to 10 p.m., on Sunday at the Ford Wyoming Center. Food trucks and vendors will be on site and fireworks will take place on Sunday at approximately 10 p.m., with the soundtrack as usual on all Townsquare Media radio stations.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Are some vaccines better than others?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community news editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News