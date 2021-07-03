Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 W. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.

Mission serves free meals open to all

Wyoming Rescue Mission will host a special Independence Day meal at 11 a.m. Monday, July 5, in the Park Street Center Dining Hall, at 230 N Poplar St. Guests and community members alike are invited to attend, as is anyone who is hungry and would like a festive, filling meal. On Sunday, July 4, the Mission will serve its brunch and dinner during its regular weekend hours: 11 am and 5 pm. All are welcome to attend these meals as well.