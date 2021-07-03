Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights
Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 W. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Mission serves free meals open to all
Wyoming Rescue Mission will host a special Independence Day meal at 11 a.m. Monday, July 5, in the Park Street Center Dining Hall, at 230 N Poplar St. Guests and community members alike are invited to attend, as is anyone who is hungry and would like a festive, filling meal. On Sunday, July 4, the Mission will serve its brunch and dinner during its regular weekend hours: 11 am and 5 pm. All are welcome to attend these meals as well.
For the country, this marks the 245th year that the United States declared its independence from Great Britain. For Wyoming Rescue Mission, it marks the daily celebration of independence via “restorative hospitality,” a term the mission has coined meaning to care for the immediate and long-term needs of Wyoming’s homeless men, women and children in an effort to restore their independence through Christian counseling and classes.
Patio talk at trails
Patio talks at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are informal, usually outdoor learning experiences. The public is always welcome. AT 1 p.m., inside, Daniel Mattern will discuss The History of Company I. There is no admission fee at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center, 1501 N. Poplar St.
307 Fest free at Ford Wyoming Center
There is no gate fee for the 307 Fest from 8 to 10 p.m., on Sunday at the Ford Wyoming Center. Food trucks and vendors will be on site and fireworks will take place on Sunday at approximately 10 p.m., with the soundtrack as usual on all Townsquare Media radio stations.