Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights
Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 W. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Living history at trails center
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is always free and open to the public seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Here are some programs of interest this summer.
- June 13, Fur Trade Living History Weekend, Living historians and special reenactors will showcase in period costume the skills and tools needed to survive during the Fur Trade Era in Wyoming.
Theme nights at CNFR
College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) is right around the corner and as part of this year’s event, it’s easy for Casper residents to attend nightly performances through themed nights.
2021 theme nights for CNFR include:
• Sunday, June 13: Bulls, Broncs & Breakaway. With two performances – one matinee and one evening – one admission ticket is good for both.
• Tuesday, June 15: Casper Night. All tickets are $10. Highlights include spotlighting local rodeo heroes.
• Thursday, June 17: Local Heroes Appreciation Night & Ribbon Night at the Rodeo (Cancer Awareness – Give Cancer the Boot!).
• Friday, June 18: Military Night.
Tickets for CNFR are on sale now at FordWyomingCenter.com.
Flag Day ceremony Sunday
Casper Elks Lodge Flag Day Ceremony is at 1 p.m., on June 13, 2021, at the Casper Elks Lodge, 108 E 7th St in the ballroom. Public is welcome.
Patio talk at NHTIC
Patio talks at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are informal, usually outdoor learning experiences. The public is always welcome. June 13, Rendezvous Ramblings with Nic Skalicky and Russ Gilroy, 1 p.m. (outside).
Casper Humane Society takes garage sale donations
The Casper Humane Society will be holding the Summer Super Garage Sale June 25 to 27 at 2401 E. Yellowstone Highway (the former Wyoming Rents building).
Donated items will be accepted Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sundays from noon to 3 p.m., and weekdays 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., through Wednesday, June 23 at 2401 E. Yellowstone Highway (across the street from the White's Mountain Kia). For more information, or to arrange a drop off outside of these hours, please call the shelter at 265-5439.
No computers and/or monitors, keyboards, televisions, house paint, desks, video tapes, or adult clothes, please. All other items will be gratefully accepted.
Sale hours will be Friday, June 25 from 5 to 8 p.m., ($5/person admission); Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (free admission); and Sunday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., (free admission), with the final box sale (everything you can fit in one box for $5/box) from 2 to 4 p.m.
The building will be loaded with treasures and special finds. You won't want to miss it.
All proceeds will benefit the Casper Humane Society, a no-kill shelter supported entirely by local contributions and charitable donations.