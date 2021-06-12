Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Donated items will be accepted Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sundays from noon to 3 p.m., and weekdays 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., through Wednesday, June 23 at 2401 E. Yellowstone Highway (across the street from the White's Mountain Kia). For more information, or to arrange a drop off outside of these hours, please call the shelter at 265-5439.

No computers and/or monitors, keyboards, televisions, house paint, desks, video tapes, or adult clothes, please. All other items will be gratefully accepted.

Sale hours will be Friday, June 25 from 5 to 8 p.m., ($5/person admission); Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (free admission); and Sunday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., (free admission), with the final box sale (everything you can fit in one box for $5/box) from 2 to 4 p.m.

The building will be loaded with treasures and special finds. You won't want to miss it.

All proceeds will benefit the Casper Humane Society, a no-kill shelter supported entirely by local contributions and charitable donations.

