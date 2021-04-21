 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Town Crier: This Just In
0 comments

Town Crier: This Just In

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This Just In

Early dance at Eagles

Please come to the dance on Saturday, April 24 at the Eagles Lodge. Free admission, donations will be accepted. The dance will be from 6 to 9 p.m., so please note the earlier time. There will be a potluck dinner at 7. DJ Bill Sheeley will provide all kinds of dance music. So please come at 6 and bring a dish to share for the potluck. Please come only if you are feeling well.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bad weather delays SpaceX crew launch until Friday

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News