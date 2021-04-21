Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Early dance at Eagles
Please come to the dance on Saturday, April 24 at the Eagles Lodge. Free admission, donations will be accepted. The dance will be from 6 to 9 p.m., so please note the earlier time. There will be a potluck dinner at 7. DJ Bill Sheeley will provide all kinds of dance music. So please come at 6 and bring a dish to share for the potluck. Please come only if you are feeling well.
Sally Ann Shurmur
Community News Editor
Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.
