Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, WBI, 2521 E. 15th.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
Last day to donate for homeless count
Casper Housing Authority CARES announces the 4th Annual Project Homeless Connect Natrona County event from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at King’s Corner, 112 S. Beech Street. PHCNC is a "one-stop" shop for the homeless or close to homeless in the community. During the event, members of this community are invited to come receive services from multiple community agencies and businesses. This free event for the homeless will provide hot meals, healthcare, pet care, legal advice, haircuts, employment services, coats, hats, housing assistance, veteran aid and more.
PHCNC is currently looking for volunteers and items to be given away during the event. Donated items may be delivered to the CHA office, 145 N. Durbin St., until 4 p.m. on Thursday. Items needed include adult size warm socks, deodorant (sticks), bars of soap (regular size), wash cloths, small flashlights, sanitary pads (7-10), disposable razors, combs, brushes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, sleeping bags, blankets, shampoo, conditioner, warm hats, gloves and scarves and first aid kits (small, portable).
Casper Housing Authority CARES is a local 501c(3) nonprofit supporting the programs of the Casper Housing Authority. Current programs include: Kids Kampus childcare center for ages birth to 12, the Landing Veterans project, the Life Steps Campus Kitchen program and the annual Father’s Day event at Washington Park.
For more information on PHCNC, please contact Lori Burns, CHA CARES Director at 307-233-7015 or lburns@chaoffice.org.
Free tax prep at new location
Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County, earning $65,000 or less in 2019.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals beginning Tuesday, January 21 running through Friday, April 10. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service is closed Sunday and Monday.
Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come, first served basis, no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.
Better Breathers
The next Better Breathers support group will meet from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Nerd Health and Wellness Center at Wyoming Medical Center, 1233 E. Second St.
The topic for this month will be "Stress and Relaxation," presented by WMC health coach, Kristen Mockler.
Designed by the American Lung Association, the Better Breathers is a support group for patients with chronic lung diseases and their caregivers. It offers tools and encouragement for managing COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, asthma, lung cancer and other chronic lung disorders. It is locally facilitated by the NERD Health and Wellness Center.
The Better Breathers meets on the fourth Thursday of every month and offers presentations on exercise, breathing techniques, supplemental oxygen and general medication education, among other topics. For questions or to sign up for the Better Breathers Club, call 577-2929.
4teens @4
String theory is the theoretical framework in physics in which the point-like particles of particle physics are replaced by one-dimensional objects called strings. STRING ART is not nearly as complicated, and far more fun to grasp. The Natrona County Library will host a fun not-at-all-to-do-with-physics craft program for teens in grades 7–12 at 4 p.m. in the Crawford Room. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Thankful Thursday for Glenrock family
Casper’s original Thursday night party with a purpose is back and smoke-free at The Beacon Club from 5 to 8 p.m. with great live auctions and raffles, chances to win $500 just for being in the room and a free Tito’s Vodka cocktail to everyone 21 and over. The auction begins about 6:30 p.m. while the fun lasts from 5 to 8 p.m. Thankful Thursdays are a promotion of Townsquare Media. Nonprofit beneficiary this week is Herder Pride, which is raising money for mother and daughter Skyla and Sterling Smith, both of whom are experiencing serious medical issues.
Skating rink open
The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open Thursday and Friday, 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. Hours will vary on school breaks and holidays. Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3.
Wyoming History Series
The Natrona County Historical Society, in partnership with the Natrona County Library, will hold a Wyoming History Series discussion at 6:30 p.m. in the Crawford Room. This month's presenter will be discussing cowboy letters of the Old West, an important epistolary narrative of the state’s history, and an integral part of piecing together the Old West that made Wyoming. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 for more information.
Drumming at UU
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good, and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Located at 1040 West 15th Street, Sunday services are at 10 a.m. with youth programming and childcare available.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, January 23 Brenda Evans will lead a Meditation Drumming Circle. No experience is necessary, and world instruments are available to share during this free and free-flowing drumming circle.
Second annual Restaurant Week underway
For the second year in a row, 5150’ Local is celebrating Casper’s robust culinary scene with 5150’ Restaurant Week through January 25, 2020.
Held throughout Casper, 5150’ Restaurant Week features specials at local restaurants, breweries, tasting rooms and coffee shops, with all participating partners serving up exclusive offerings throughout the week. For details and a full list of participants, go to 5150restaurantweek.com.
In addition to specials at each location, the week also features three price points that tie into celebrating all things Casper and Wyoming, including $3.07 (in honor of Wyoming’s area code), $18.90 (the year Wyoming became a state) and $51.50 (the elevation of Casper).