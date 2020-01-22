Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come, first served basis, no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.

Better Breathers

The next Better Breathers support group will meet from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Nerd Health and Wellness Center at Wyoming Medical Center, 1233 E. Second St.

The topic for this month will be "Stress and Relaxation," presented by WMC health coach, Kristen Mockler.

Designed by the American Lung Association, the Better Breathers is a support group for patients with chronic lung diseases and their caregivers. It offers tools and encouragement for managing COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, asthma, lung cancer and other chronic lung disorders. It is locally facilitated by the NERD Health and Wellness Center.

The Better Breathers meets on the fourth Thursday of every month and offers presentations on exercise, breathing techniques, supplemental oxygen and general medication education, among other topics. For questions or to sign up for the Better Breathers Club, call 577-2929.

4teens @4