Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights
Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Casper info: 266-9578.

Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.

TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.

New sites for takeaway meals

New sites have been added to the NCSD Food Service takeaway meals for children. NCSD will provide a takeaway meal, Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., to all individuals under the age of 18. Individuals may pick-up meals for their siblings and family members 18 years and under to help assist in maintaining social distancing at the following sites: Oregon Trail Elementary, Sagewood Elementary, Pineview Elementary, Poison Spider School, Roosevelt High School, Bar Nunn Elementary, Mountain View Baptist Church, Cottonwood Elementary, Evansville Elementary, Journey Elementary, Boys & Girls Club Main Branch, Paradise Valley Elementary, Casper Rec Center, Midwest School and Verda James Elementary. Signage will be outside to direct individuals where to pick-up the meal.

Poverty Resistance open

Poverty Resistance Food Bank, 450 S. Wolcott, is committed to serving people in need throughout the county. We are maintaining our normal hours of operation 10 a.m., to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday.

First, don’t come for food if you are sick. It is okay to have a non sick friend or relative pick up for you during this outbreak.

Second, hand washing stand at the door. You must wash your hands prior to picking up food. This is as much for your health as for our volunteers.

Third,  social distancing -- that means you need to stay about six feet away from others in the pantry. We might have to make people wait in their cars during times we have a lot of people coming in but, again this is as much for your health as for our volunteers.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Mary Ann Budenske, 307-215-4732 mbudenske@aol.com.

