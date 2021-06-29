Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Your shopping helps local charities, Holy Cross and Interfaith, both serving many who need a hand up, especially in these difficult times.

You will find the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. The shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10-4, and Saturday from 10-2.

Like Methodist Thrift on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop and you can view some of our photos.

Summer movie & popcorn

Kiddos are invited to join us for a special summer edition of popcorn and a movie at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, June 30, in the Crawford Room. This program is free and open to the public. All snacks are provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 for more information.

Movie synopsis: Branch and Poppy come across six tribes of trolls, each practicing different styles of music. It is then up to the duo to unite and protect the other kingdoms of trolls when their musical styles are threatened by the sinister heavy metal couple King Thrash and Queen Barb. Rated PG, 91 minutes.

Wednesday Night Live at Gruner Brothers