Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Half-price at Methodist Thrift
The Methodist Thrift Shop Sidewalk Sale was a huge success. Holy Cross and Interfaith will appreciate all who shopped with us. Because this is such a generous community, what the shop has to offer is a daily adventure of terrific finds. This week you’ll have an opportunity to get a new pair of shoes at half-price. So many brand new pairs of shoes, sandals, boots, slippers, heels, steel toed boots. In addition, our rack of ladies’ short sleeve shirts are bulging, so we’re also offering them for 50 percent.
Some other highlights to be found are men’s fire resistant jeans, fine jewelry, kitchen appliances, linens, craft and sewing items, and a huge collection of Salt City candles.
Your shopping helps local charities, Holy Cross and Interfaith, both serving many who need a hand up, especially in these difficult times.
You will find the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. The shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10-4, and Saturday from 10-2.
Like Methodist Thrift on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop and you can view some of our photos.
Summer movie & popcorn
Kiddos are invited to join us for a special summer edition of popcorn and a movie at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, June 30, in the Crawford Room. This program is free and open to the public. All snacks are provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 for more information.
Movie synopsis: Branch and Poppy come across six tribes of trolls, each practicing different styles of music. It is then up to the duo to unite and protect the other kingdoms of trolls when their musical styles are threatened by the sinister heavy metal couple King Thrash and Queen Barb. Rated PG, 91 minutes.
Wednesday Night Live at Gruner Brothers
Wednesday Night Live returns to Gruner Brothers with live music, craft beer, delicious Ludovico cuisine and beautiful views of the city of Casper and Casper Mountain every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. Here is the musical lineup: June 30, Mastermind of Monkey; July 7, Joey Patterson; July 14, Sarah Carper; July 21, TBD; July 28, Kaspen Haley; August 4, Jake Juarez; August 11, TBD; August 18, Zack Schommer; August 25, TBD.
Potato bar at Elks
Wednesday night special at the Casper Elks Lodge is Potato Bar with all the fixins. All you can eat for $8, children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839. This menu is subject to change. All proceeds go to Elks Charities.