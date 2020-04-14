Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

(Note: These announcements are provided free as a public service. Many were received prior to the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Cancellations and postponements will be printed when received. If you have an event that has been canceled, meaning it will not be rescheduled, or postponed, meaning it will be rescheduled, please email towncrier@trib.com or call 266-0520).
Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Apply for housing, utility assistance
Phase One distributions of the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund, managed by United Way of Natrona County and funded by community partners, focus $50,000 on rent, mortgage and utility assistance. Qualified families and individuals could see up to $450 toward March and April living expenses.
To apply for assistance, visit United Way offices from noon to 5 p.m., through Thursday at 350 Big Horn Road.
Plan to present the following documents via “no contact, drive-up, drop-off”:
- Documentation of lost job or lay off due to COVID-19 or closure due to local or state mandate/order as a result of COVID-19 safety measures;
- Documentation for payment requested -- lease for rent, invoice or bill for utilities;
- Personal identification matching the name on above documents -- government issued photo ID, social security card;
- Name, employer, social security card for all household members over the age of 18.
United Way staff will assist with the completion of an application and authorization form as well as make copies of any documents as needed. Individuals will be served on a first come first serve basis. Those without proper documentation and information will not be processed until all documentation and information is presented. Completed applications will be passed along to community partners who will reach out directly to individuals via phone to review. All approved payments will be made out to and mailed directly to vendors with confirmation that the payment will keep the individuals in good standing.
Questions can be directed to office@unitedwaync.om or 237.9367.
United Way of Natrona County staff and the fund’s Advisory Board will continue to assess community need in the upcoming weeks to determine next phases of distribution. The Natrona County COVID-19 Community Relief Fund is still accepting donations with 100% of all funds benefiting families and individuals.
Last day to pre-order plants
Meals on Wheels Foundation holds its spring plant sale with pre-ordering to April 15. Pickup dates are May 29, 3 to 6 p.m. and May 30, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To order, call 265-8659 or stop in at the office, 1760 E. 12th St. Options and pricing include a pizza garden, flower garden, salsa garden and herb garden. All pricing is $40.
Sites for takeaway meals
New sites have been added to the NCSD Food Service takeaway meals for children. NCSD will provide a takeaway meal, Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., to all individuals under the age of 18. Individuals may pick-up meals for their siblings and family members 18 years and under to help assist in maintaining social distancing at the following sites: Oregon Trail Elementary, Sagewood Elementary, Pineview Elementary, Poison Spider School, Roosevelt High School, Bar Nunn Elementary, Mountain View Baptist Church, Cottonwood Elementary, Evansville Elementary, Journey Elementary, Boys & Girls Club Main Branch, Paradise Valley Elementary, Casper Rec Center, Midwest School and Verda James Elementary. Signage will be outside to direct individuals where to pick up the meal.
Little Shop of Burgers is offering free sack lunches to school-aged children Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Please maintain social distancing while picking up meals and donate towards the cost of a meal if you can.
Poverty Resistance open
Poverty Resistance Food Bank, 450 S. Wolcott, is committed to serving people in need throughout the county. They are maintaining their normal hours of operation 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
First, don’t come for food if you are sick. It is okay to have a non-sick friend or relative pick up for you during this outbreak.
Second, hand washing stand at the door. You must wash your hands prior to picking up food. This is as much for your health as for the volunteers.
Third, social distancing -- that means you need to stay about six feet away from others in the pantry. People might have to wait in their cars during times there are a lot of people coming in but, again this is as much for your health as for the volunteers.
For more information on COVID-19, please visit the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
