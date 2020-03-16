Town of Evansville facilities closed to public to quell spread of novel coronavirus

The town of Evansville has closed its doors to the public "until further notice" to quell the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a press release sent late Sunday night from Evansville Mayor Jennifer Sorenson.
The closure extends to the town's police, fire, public works and water treatment facilities. The town will still be offering these services, but will not be allowing non-staff into municipal offices "to limit our Town employees to public contact in order to continue operating smoothly and efficiently, and to ensure that services continue to be offered."
"Town employees will still be available to answer the phone and will be operating as normal, but behind the scenes," it goes on the say.
As an added precaution, the town will be staggering staff shifts, so certain services, like trash pick-up, may be under a different schedule than usual, but will still be done.
The Evansville Municipal Court is also closed, and upcoming court dates and fine schedules have been postponed.
The town will also be waiving late fees and water shut-offs for water bills unpaid during this time, and payment plans will be offered once town offices reopen to the public.
Water service will not be interrupted, however, according to the release, and bulk buying of bottled water is unnecessary. Sorenson also reminds residents not to flush any toilet paper alternatives, which could put a strain on the town's sewer system.
As for how the closure will affect public meetings, Sorenson said council meetings will be limited to the bare essentials, like bills, time-sensitive issues and granting business licenses.
Because law requires town council meetings be open to the public, residents will still be able to attend. However, Sorenson urged anyone who may be even moderately sick to stay home. The town is looking into ways to stream the meetings online, though is not yet equipped to do so.
Sorenson suggests calling or emailing town officials with questions they would like addressed during council meetings, rather than arriving in-person.
Evansville Town Hall can be reached at 307-234-6530.
The town's announcement came shortly after Gov. Mark Gordon recommended Wyoming schools close for three weeks to limit the spread of the virus. Natrona County public schools closed Monday.
Three people have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in Wyoming, according to the state Department of Health.
