Town of Evansville facilities closed to public to quell spread of novel coronavirus

The town of Evansville has closed its doors to the public "until further notice" to quell the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a press release sent late Sunday night from Evansville Mayor Jennifer Sorenson.

The closure extends to the town's police, fire, public works and water treatment facilities. The town will still be offering these services, but will not be allowing non-staff into municipal offices "to limit our Town employees to public contact in order to continue operating smoothly and efficiently, and to ensure that services continue to be offered."

"Town employees will still be available to answer the phone and will be operating as normal, but behind the scenes," it goes on the say.

As an added precaution, the town will be staggering staff shifts, so certain services, like trash pick-up, may be under a different schedule than usual, but will still be done.

The Evansville Municipal Court is also closed, and upcoming court dates and fine schedules have been postponed.

The town will also be waiving late fees and water shut-offs for water bills unpaid during this time, and payment plans will be offered once town offices reopen to the public.