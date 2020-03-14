Town of Mills hires community development director, plans new projects

The town of Mills is changing. More people are moving in. More businesses. And local leaders are hoping to adapt to that change.
So they hired Sabrina Foreman.
Foreman is a former employee of Advance Casper, previously the Casper Area Economic Development Alliance. And she first learned about how things are shaking up in Mills through that work.
She learned about the hopes Mills leaders have for the riverfront and about plans for new businesses and renovations to forlorn municipal buildings. And she figured she could help. She’s now the town’s new community development director, and she already has a laundry list of projects.
First up is a riverfront development project town leaders have been hoping to accomplish for years. A 2016 development study commissioned by the town proposed “a Downtown Riverfront District to attract families, the arts, and restaurants as a dense mixed use area to establish the heart of the Mills community.”
In September, the town hired another consultant to conduct a feasibility study for the project.
Foreman said before any development can be done, however, the riverbank must be raised and stabilized, a costly endeavor. The town is applying for a Wyoming Business Council readiness grant to help pay for that work.
The park itself still only exists in the abstract, but the 2016 study envisioned retail and restaurants, an amphitheater and a riverfront beach. But the study also estimated a high price tag, between $10.3 and $12.5 million for all the elements in the proposal.
Still, the town is investing in the project and Foreman said she’s hopeful they’ll find more grant opportunities as well.
“There are so many grants out there we’re not even aware of,” she said. “So we just have to find the right grants for the right projects.”
Mills is currently seeking input from residents about that project and the overall reconstruction of the town’s Main Street corridor, across from Town Hall. The survey is accessible on the town’s website.
Another promise town leaders are delivering on is the hiring of Better City, a Utah-based economic development consulting firm. The town set aside $40,000 this summer when writing the budget, after the tumult of nearly eliminating the majority of its fire department.
At the time, Mayor Seth Coleman said given the town’s growth, he felt it could sustain more restaurants and retail shops and hopefully entice a grocery store, but they needed expert advice to forward those plans.
The consultant will work with Foreman and town leaders to develop a more structured strategy for bolstering development in the community.
Each of these projects on their own is expected to give Mills a path for further growth, but Foreman said she has a grander goal in mind.
“A lot of people say there’s no sense of community,” she said, adding that the town’s industrial image and lack of a downtown don’t help. So she’s working on a few initiatives she hopes will strengthen that community feel.
With Mills and Mountain View Elementary both empty and closed, Foreman is looking at how to put the buildings to use.
“We have to look at our options,” she said, but she thinks the possibilities are endless.
The town is actually looking to see if Mountain View could be reopened and what the challenges might be to accomplishing that.
“That would help with the sense of community,” she said.
As for the Mills Elementary building, it could be transitioned into a daycare or a community center, or leased out to be used as a private school.
Nothing is certain with either building, but Foreman said conversations are being had.
Other developments include a new partially subsidized apartment building currently underway behind the Maverik gas station. Foreman said senior housing is also on the horizon.
