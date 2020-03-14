Town of Mills hires community development director, plans new projects

The consultant will work with Foreman and town leaders to develop a more structured strategy for bolstering development in the community.

Each of these projects on their own is expected to give Mills a path for further growth, but Foreman said she has a grander goal in mind.

“A lot of people say there’s no sense of community,” she said, adding that the town’s industrial image and lack of a downtown don’t help. So she’s working on a few initiatives she hopes will strengthen that community feel.

With Mills and Mountain View Elementary both empty and closed, Foreman is looking at how to put the buildings to use.

“We have to look at our options,” she said, but she thinks the possibilities are endless.

The town is actually looking to see if Mountain View could be reopened and what the challenges might be to accomplishing that.

“That would help with the sense of community,” she said.