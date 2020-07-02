Town of Mills seeks $200,000 in federal coronavirus relief for fiber optic internet

The town of Mills is seeking $200,000 in federal dollars to install fiber optic internet at municipal facilities.
The improvement would ensure town communication was reliable in emergency situations, community development director Sabrina Foreman said, but it would also provide the infrastructure the town has needed to stream public meetings online.
If Mills’ application is approved, the money would come from federal coronavirus relief funds that have been allocated to the state. The Wyoming Legislature in May met for a special session to allocate $1.25 billion the state received from the federal bill. That body allocated $175 million for local governments. Foreman said that is the pool of money the grant would draw from.
The town submitted its application Monday to the State Loan and Investment Board’s Coronavirus Relief Grant Program after a special meeting held to review and approve the application.
The State Loan and Investment Board is scheduled to meet Aug. 6, but Foreman said there is talk of a special meeting happening sooner than August to approve the litany of grant applications the board is receiving.
If approved for the funds, Foreman said the project would need to be complete by December to meet the terms of the grant.
She said the town’s hope with the fiber optic installation would be to stream public meetings, making it safer for older members of the community to stay engaged with the local government without having to attend in-person meetings.
Currently the town’s municipal buildings, including the police department, the court house, the fire station and town hall, have wireless internet, which is not reliable enough to serve as emergency communication, nor is it high-speed enough to stream live meetings.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.