Town of Mills seeks $200,000 in federal coronavirus relief for fiber optic internet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The town of Mills is seeking $200,000 in federal dollars to install fiber optic internet at municipal facilities.

The improvement would ensure town communication was reliable in emergency situations, community development director Sabrina Foreman said, but it would also provide the infrastructure the town has needed to stream public meetings online.

If Mills’ application is approved, the money would come from federal coronavirus relief funds that have been allocated to the state. The Wyoming Legislature in May met for a special session to allocate $1.25 billion the state received from the federal bill. That body allocated $175 million for local governments. Foreman said that is the pool of money the grant would draw from.

The town submitted its application Monday to the State Loan and Investment Board’s Coronavirus Relief Grant Program after a special meeting held to review and approve the application.

The State Loan and Investment Board is scheduled to meet Aug. 6, but Foreman said there is talk of a special meeting happening sooner than August to approve the litany of grant applications the board is receiving.

If approved for the funds, Foreman said the project would need to be complete by December to meet the terms of the grant.