Towns of Mills, Evansville close facilities to public to quell spread of novel coronavirus

The towns of Evansville and Mills have closed their doors to the public “until further notice” to quell the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to separate but nearly identical press releases.
Evansville Mayor Jennifer Sorenson made the announcement in a release Sunday night, and Mills Mayor Seth Coleman released his statement Monday morning.
The closures extend to both town’s police, fire, public works and water treatment facilities. The towns will still be offering these services, but will not be allowing non-staff into municipal offices “to limit our Town employees to public contact in order to continue operating smoothly and efficiently, and to ensure that services continue to be offered.”
“Town employees will still be available to answer the phone and will be operating as normal, but behind the scenes,” both releases go on to say.
As an added precaution, the town of Evansville will be staggering staff shifts, so certain services, like trash pick-up, may be under a different schedule than usual, but will still be done.
Mills’ release says trash pick-up will remain the same.
The Evansville and Mills municipal courts are also closed, and upcoming court dates and fine schedules have been postponed. Sean Ellis, a spokesman for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, said the detention center was continuing as normal and that visits weren’t suspended.
Both Mills and Evansville will be waiving late fees and water shut-offs for water bills unpaid during this time as well, and payment plans will be offered once town offices reopen to the public.
Water service will not be interrupted, however, according to the release, and bulk buying of bottled water is unnecessary. Sorenson and Coleman also remind residents not to flush any toilet paper alternatives, which could put a strain on the town’s sewer system.
As for how the closure will affect public meetings, council meetings will be limited to the bare essentials, like bills, time-sensitive issues and granting business licenses.
Because law requires town council meetings be open to the public, residents will still be able to attend. However, residents who are sick are being urged to stay home. Neither town currently has a mechanism to broadcast or stream public meetings but are working to establish something to that effect.
Sorenson suggests calling or emailing town officials with questions they would like addressed during council meetings, rather than arriving in person.
City council meetings in Casper will continue, although public attendance will be limited to keep with social distancing recommendations. People with public comment for the meetings are asked to call with their questions and comments ahead of time.
Evansville Town Hall can be reached at 307-234-6530.
The towns’ announcements came shortly after Gov. Mark Gordon recommended Wyoming schools close for three weeks to limit the spread of the virus. Natrona County public schools closed Monday.
Three people have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in Wyoming, according to the state Department of Health.
