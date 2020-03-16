Towns of Mills, Evansville closed facilities to public to quell spread of novel coronavirus

Both the town of Evansville and the town of Mills have closed their doors to the public "until further notice" to quell the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to separate but nearly identical press releases.

Evansville Mayor Jennifer Sorenson made the announcement in a release Sunday night, and Mills Mayor Seth Coleman released a nearly identical statement Monday morning.

The closures extend to both town's police, fire, public works and water treatment facilities. The towns will still be offering these services, but will not be allowing non-staff into municipal offices "to limit our Town employees to public contact in order to continue operating smoothly and efficiently, and to ensure that services continue to be offered."

"Town employees will still be available to answer the phone and will be operating as normal, but behind the scenes," both releases go on to say.

As an added precaution, the town of Evansville will be staggering staff shifts, so certain services, like trash pick-up, may be under a different schedule than usual, but will still be done.

Mills' release says trash pick-up will remain the same.