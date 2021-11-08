 Skip to main content
Traffic lights along First Street lose power

Power outage

Traffic travels down First Street on Monday in downtown Casper. A nearby fire left many stoplights without power for the afternoon commute.

 Star-Tribune

Traffic lights along First Street were without power on Monday in downtown Casper.

The outage was affecting lights at the intersections of Durbin, Wolcott, David and Ash streets.

The cause of the outage was not immediately clear. However, Casper Fire-EMS Department responded to a fire at a nearby laundromat on East A Street between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. A street between North Grant and Lincoln was blocked by fire and police vehicles.

A Casper police officer at the scene said a dryer had caught fire.

