Trails Center closed for unexpected maintenance work

Trails Center

A man walks to the entrance of the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper. 

 Josh Galemore file, Star-Tribune

The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is closed for maintenance until further notice, the Bureau of Land Management announced Wednesday morning.

Staff walked in this morning to discover that the heater wasn’t working, said Gena Jensen, executive director of the National Historic Trails Center Foundation, the center’s governing nonprofit.

Maintenance workers called in to fix the heater then discovered other issues that needed to be looked into, Jensen said.

The BLM, which owns the building and is in charge of its upkeep, hasn’t released any additional information about the maintenance issues or when it expects the center to reopen.

"We will provide an update, such as a timeline, when we know more," Tyson Finnicum, public affairs specialist for the BLM High Plains District, said in an email.

