In addition to their natural purpose of deterring predators, porcupine quills can also be used to make art.

On May 20, the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center will hold a quillwork workshop, meant to show how those quills can be made into art, led by Melissa Connely.

Connely, who “has shared her passion of quillwork for nearly 40 years,” a press release from the trails center says, wants to keep “this ancient artform” alive, she said in the release. Quills can be dyed, arranged and sewn into clothing and other objects for decorative purposes. Indigenous peoples often adorned their clothing with quillwork.

“Prior to 1840, porcupine quillwork was the primary form of decoration for many Native American tribes in the western United States,” Connely said.

Connely has danced at powwows in her youth and also held dancing and craft-making workshops at her home in Casper.

Supplies will be provided, and participants can also take home a quill kit, according to the release. Though there is no minimum or maximum age mentioned for attendance, the class is “geared toward adults and older teens, especially those with an interest in Native American history and art.”

There are 15 spots open for the class, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Community members interested in attending can sign up online. For more information, they can call the trails center at 307-261- 7700.