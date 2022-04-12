Trails Center to host Artifact Roadshow in Casper

Have a mysterious stone artifact collecting dust on the shelf? This Saturday is your chance to discover where it came from.

Casper’s National Historic Trails Interpretive Center will welcome the Artifact Roadshow, a traveling research and public education project, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The roadshow is a collaboration between the U.S. Forest Service and the Center for Great Plains Studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Members of the public can learn about their artifacts for free, and help researchers study the prehistoric peoples who lived in the Great Plains thousands of years ago.

Dennis Kuhnel ⁠— now manager at the trails center ⁠— kick-started the Artifact Roadshow while working at the National Grasslands Visitors Center in Nebraska.

Archaeologists like Kuhnel learn about prehistoric humans by studying the stone technology those peoples left behind.

But archaeologists can’t go around digging for arrowheads wherever they want. Most of their research is limited to public lands.

And when so much land is off limits, you only see a fraction of those Stone Age settlements, said Matthew Douglass, a doctor of anthropology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Douglass will be leading Saturday’s event.

The Artifact Roadshow was created to help archaeologists access more of those relics.

It’s evolved into something of a “citizen science project,” Douglass said.

Douglass meets all kinds of people at the events, he said. Sometimes, it’s an enthusiast with dozens of artifacts in their collection, or a family looking for the story behind their generations-old heirloom. Other times, it’s someone who dug up something strange in their back yard.

Most of the artifacts Douglass sees are projectile points like darts, arrows or spears. So how do you pinpoint the origins of objects that have been around for millennia?

Just like anything else, different peoples from different cultures and time periods craft their technology differently, Douglass explained.

By studying those differences, archaeologists can get a pretty good idea of where the object came from, when it was made and what it was used for.

That, in turn, helps them map out population growth and migration. In that way, every artifact is a data point — a data point that helps researchers connect the dots on what was going on in the Great Plains thousands of years ago.

The condition of the artifact doesn’t matter, Douglass said. Everything helps.

“There’s this idea that we’re interested in the prettiest ones, or the most complete ones,” Douglass said. “What we’re really interested in is what people have.”

They won’t turn away people bringing in non-stone artifacts, either, Douglass said — it’s just that stone is what he and Kuhnel specialize in. Douglass hopes to expand the project to study other kinds of relics eventually.

