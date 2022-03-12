Trails Center to host talk on John Fremont and Kit Carson on Saturday

Tom Rea, co-founder and editor of WyoHistory.org, will present a talk about 19th century American explorers John Fremont and Kit Carson on Saturday at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper.

Fremont and Carson were major players in the United States’ westward expansion. Both participated in U.S. military conquests of the west, including the organized killing and displacement of indigenous peoples.

Rea’s talk will take a deeper look at Fremont and Carson’s relationship to one another and their families — and how those relationships shaped their careers, and by extension, the course of U.S. history.

“It’s just a really interesting mix of personalities and family connections between the two of them,” he said.

Carson and Fremont met in the 1840s, the very beginning of American migration to the western frontier, Rea said.

Carson guided Fremont on the first three of his five expeditions across the west. Fremont’s main goal was to map out and write reports about his travels to help the U.S. prepare to settle the region.

During the first trip, they passed through what is present-day Casper.

Fremont was a talented scientist and military officer, but was “extremely reckless,” Rea said — both with his equipment and with the lives of men under his command.

Carson, on the other hand, was cautious, modest and a skilled outdoors man.

Without Carson’s coolheadedness to balance him out, Rea said, Fremont wouldn’t have accomplished as much as he did.

Fremont and Carson also had a lot of behind-the-scenes help that broadened their political reach — namely, from their wives and their wives’ families, Rea said. Fremont married two Indigenous women from the Arapaho and Cheyenne tribes, respectively. His third wife was from an influential Mexican family. Fremont, meanwhile, married the daughter of a prominent U.S. senator.

For a long time, the impact of those women and their families on Fremont and Carson's careers has been minimized and misunderstood, Rea added.

The lecture, which takes place 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, is free and open to the public. For more details, visit nhtcf.org.

