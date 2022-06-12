Trails Center to show new documentary on Battle of Red Buttes

The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper will premiere a new documentary about the Battle of Red Buttes in August. It joins an in-person exhibit that opened at the center in May.

The Battle of Red Buttes marked the end of a series of attacks by Cheyenne, Lakota and Arapaho Native Americans against the U.S. Army in 1865. It was part of an organized resistance by Indigenous nations against U.S. expansion and brutality. The battle, which took place near present-day Casper, resulted in the loss of 29 U.S. soldiers and at least eight Native American warriors.

The new documentary and exhibit cover the planning and execution of the attack, as well as its aftermath.

The Bureau of Land Management commissioned the works after acquiring a 646-acre hunk of land called “Rim Rock” in 2020. The Battle of Red Buttes happened somewhere on the property, though its exact location is still a mystery.

The documentary and exhibit use records, live-action film and interviews with historians to tell the story behind the battle, said Candy Moulton, executive producer at Boston Productions, the multimedia company behind the projects.

“We have a significant number of archival images — photographs, maps, documents — that we obtained from a dozen or more primary sources,” said Moulton. Those records came from institutions like the Wyoming State Archives, American Heritage Center and the Denver Public Library, she said.

Boston Productions has produced media and interactive exhibits for the National Historic Trails Center since the museum’s inception, Moulton said. It’s also put together content for places like the Grand Canyon Visitor Center in Arizona, the American Heritage Center in Massachusetts and the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.

The story of the Battle of Red Buttes begins in November 1864, in what was then Colorado Territory. U.S. soldiers attacked a Southern Cheyenne village located at Sand Creek. An estimated 150 Cheyenne and Arapaho people — mostly women and children — were killed in the massacre.

At the time, the U.S. was sanctioning the displacement, starvation and killing of Native American nations living in the Great Plains region to make room for its settlers. Native nations had lived there for thousands of years prior.

After Sand Creek, displaced Cheyenne and Arapaho people traveled northward. They joined forces with several other Great Plains communities.

Devastated from the massacre, the tribes began retaliatory attacks against U.S. forces in Wyoming and Montana.

On July 26, 1865, the camp targeted a wagon train guarded by 25 men near Platte Bridge Station, an army post located along the western bend of the North Platte River. The group was led by Lt. Caspar Collins.

Battle ensued, and Collins and his men were all killed. There were at least eight Native American casualties. (The station was later renamed Fort Caspar, in Collins’ memory.)

Moulton’s team interviewed six historians — including three Native American people whose ancestors have ties to the battle — to help piece together the confrontation from both sides of the conflict.

Donovin Sprague, a history instructor at Northern Sheridan College, is one of them. He’s a direct descendant of the Miniconjou Chief Hump, who helped organize the Lakota response to the Sand Creek massacre. He’s also a relative of the famed Lakota war leader Crazy Horse.

Sprague’s an expert in Native American history, government and culture.

Much of what he discusses in the documentary comes from a 34-chapter manuscript he penned on his family history, he said.

A major part of his research has focused on deciphering his family’s winter hide counts, pictographs Great Plains communities traditionally draw on buffalo hides to record their histories.

“You can learn a lot from them because each artist draws something different in the picture,” he said.

Thanks to his research, he’s been able to clear up some misconceptions about the Battle of Red Buttes — and highlight Native voices often left out or misrepresented in history books.

Some historians reported that Collins and Crazy Horse might have been boyhood friends, for instance. They shared a dramatic reunion during the attack, so the rumor goes.

But that’s impossible, Sprague explained. “The only times our family met non-Indians,” he said, “was in battle.”

Other interviewees include:

Benjamin Ridgely, a counselor for the Northern Arapaho Tribe who lives in Ethete;

Linwood Tall Bull, a member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe and ethnobotanist at Chief Dull Knife College in Lame Deer, Montana;

Rick Young, director of the Fort Caspar Museum in Casper;

Johanna Wickman, president of Wickman Historical Consultants in Casper;

Tom Rea, co-founder and editor of WyoHistory.org; and

John Monnett, a Plains Indian historian at the Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Moulton’s team worked with four Lakota and Cheyenne actors to recreate specific scenes of the battle, she said. The film also features nine people from historical reenactment groups: four foot soldiers from the Sixth U.S. Regulars, and five members of the 11th Ohio Volunteer Cavalry.

There were some unexpected challenges with filming, Moulton said. The team was scheduled to film scenes from the Battle of Red Buttes the week of May 16. Then came the unexpected cold snap.

“We’re telling a story that’s set in July, and we got a snow storm going on around us,” said Moulton.

The silver lining is that they were able film more realistic scenes depicting the Sand Creek massacre, she said. The attack took place in November, when it was snowy and cold.

The documentary won’t be out until Aug. 9, Moulton said. It’ll be shown as part of an event celebrating the 20th anniversary of the National Historic Trails Center.

But the exhibit’s already installed. Visitors can stop by the center, located at 1501 N. Poplar Street, any day of the week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to see it. There’s no cost for admission.

At 10 a.m. on June 18, the National Historic Trails Center will host an educational workshop for kids on the Battle of Red Buttes and its place in the greater context of western history.

