Transit services disrupted, but City of Casper remains open

Transit services in Casper have been delayed or cancelled Tuesday, but the city remains open as it unburies from more than a foot of snow.

Casper Area Transit officials announced that LINK bus services were delayed until 10:30 a.m. and its ASSIST door-to-door services have been cancelled for the day.

Otherwise, city offices and services, including the Casper Area Transit office, remain open and running. City garbage collection will proceed on its regular Tuesday schedule, but with potential delays.

Casper City Council will meet tonight as scheduled, though some council members may attend virtually, said Jolene Martinez, the assistant to Casper City Manager J. Carter Napier.

“It is for most part business as usual,” Martinez said.

Napier applauded road crews for their efforts to keep Casper open and running.

“Casper street crews have worked unabated through the night and have been able to make Casper’s arterial, collector, and some typically challenging streets accessible for vehicular traffic,” Napier said in a news release. “My thanks to the city crews who have been literally working around the clock shifts since Sunday morning to keep main streets within our community as accessible as possible.”

According to the National Weather Service, more than 13 inches of snow fell on Sunday and Monday in Casper.