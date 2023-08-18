After years of failed attempts to address Casper’s feral cat problem, the City Council next month will consider changes to city code that would pave the way for Metro Animal Shelter to pilot its own trap, neuter and return program.

“Tap, neuter and return” is the practice of capturing feral cats, fixing them, then releasing them back into the community.

It’s generally favored by animal welfare organizations as an effective and humane way to manage the overpopulation of feral cats.

How does it work? Cats are territorial. That means it’s not effective to simply remove feral cats from a community, because new ones tend to just pop up to claim the turf other leave behind. But if you make sure the cats that are already there can’t reproduce, so the idea goes, their numbers will start to gradually decrease.

The recommendation for Casper to launch a pilot program came from the city’s new Metro Animal Shelter Task Force.

The group was created earlier this year to workshop ideas to improve the shelter and reduce the number of stray and homeless dogs and cats in the Casper area. It’s made up of leaders from the city of Casper, Mills, Bar Nunn, Evansville and Natrona County, as well as veterinary staff and community members.

According to a draft resolution presented to the City Council earlier this month, the proposed trail program would require the city to keep tabs on factors like whether the program helps reduce feral cat populations (and the nuisance complaints they tend to cause) and whether it helps reduce the number of feral cat deaths at Metro Animal Shelters. If the city doesn't notice an improvement on those fronts, then the program wouldn't continue.

The draft resolution doesn’t indicate how long the trial period would last, or include specifics about how it would be funded.

Before the program could get going, Casper City Council would have to adopt changes to the city’s animal care and management laws.

The public hearing for the ordinance amendments takes place 6 p.m. on Sept. 5 at The Lyric, located at 230 W. Yellowstone Highway.

The Humane Society voiced support for Casper starting the program in a July letter to the council.

“Community cat programs are now the standard for animal shelters across the country, combining community-based trap-neuter return with shelter policies allowing healthy stray cats to be sterilized and vaccinated then returned to their outdoor home and efforts to rehome young kittens,” Danielle Bays, a policy analyst for Humane Society, wrote in the letter.

Casper already has a small trap, neuter and return program run by volunteers. It’s overseen by Temporary Home Animal Rescue, a local nonprofit.

That initiative got its start three years ago after the Casper City Council came under fire for considering a ban on feeding feral cats. The city ultimately dropped the proposal, settling on an amendment that kept the feeding of feral cats legal — with the caveat that as anyone who feeds one is legally considered its owner.