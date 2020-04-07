Troopers cancel entire season in response to coronavirus pandemic

"In times of struggle, the Troopers have always been there. Created by a World War II pilot’s dream, this corps has marked time through the history of this nation. From the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Bobby Kennedy, and Martin Luther King, we were there giving hope to America. We played our instruments and spun our rifles, even when members of our own corps were drafted to fight in Vietnam. From the explosion of the space shuttle Challenger, through the Gulf War to the attacks on 9/11, the Troopers continued as a beacon of American pride. In recent years, we have watched fresh age outs deploy as they sought to serve their country. Today, we watch our alumni and support staff drive trucks across the nation to keep our shelves stocked. We witness with pride, members of our family volunteering overnight at grocery stores to keep this country alive. This is what honor, loyalty, and dedication is."