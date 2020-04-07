Troopers cancel entire season in response to coronavirus pandemic

The Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps will not march this summer for only the second time since its founding in 1957.
With Tuesday's announcement, the Troopers became the latest in a growing list of groups who have canceled performances due to the emergency of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.
The corps was founded by general contractor Jim Jones in 1956 and the Troopers are founding members of Drum Corps International, the activity's governing body. In addition to competitively marching, the Troopers have participated in presidential inaugural parades, New Year's Day parades and Fourth of July parades. They were dubbed "America's Musical Ambassadors," and won world championships and the hearts of fans nationwide.
DCI has canceled the entire season in response to COVID-19. Locally, the Troopers have closed the Troopers Bingo Hall as well, a primary source of income for the corps.
The only other year the Troopers did not march was 2006, when the board voted to suspend competition to get its financial house in order. Drum corps veteran and businessman Fred Morris was hired to right the ship and did so in spectacular fashion as corps director, until being replaced in August 2018 by Kristy Jackson.
In a Tuesday release, the Troopers said the season became increasingly difficult to undertake, with uniform manufacturing being shut down, housing becoming unavailable, the spring training facility closing and show sites canceling due to the virus.
In order to preserve the opportunity for this year’s class of age-outs, DCI performers will receive additional eligibility with a one-year extension. All contracts that were given to members in the United States, as well as Europe and Japan, will be honored in 2021.
On March 26, the Troopers sent a lengthy message to its members, staff, parents, alumni and boosters, announcing the cancellation of the 2020 season.
The web site post said DCI’s voting membership unanimously reached the difficult decision after thorough evaluation of numerous factors affecting participant health and safety, travel requirements, logistics, venue availability, and other associated issues.
The post ended with this message from marketing director Michael Gough:
"In times of struggle, the Troopers have always been there. Created by a World War II pilot’s dream, this corps has marked time through the history of this nation. From the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Bobby Kennedy, and Martin Luther King, we were there giving hope to America. We played our instruments and spun our rifles, even when members of our own corps were drafted to fight in Vietnam. From the explosion of the space shuttle Challenger, through the Gulf War to the attacks on 9/11, the Troopers continued as a beacon of American pride. In recent years, we have watched fresh age outs deploy as they sought to serve their country. Today, we watch our alumni and support staff drive trucks across the nation to keep our shelves stocked. We witness with pride, members of our family volunteering overnight at grocery stores to keep this country alive. This is what honor, loyalty, and dedication is."
