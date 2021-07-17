Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps to perform across the state

The sound of drums return to Casper this month.
The Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps began a month of preparation, in Casper, for its 2021 summer tour, resuming an annual tradition that has continued almost unbroken since the corps was founded in 1957.
The Troopers are scheduled to remain in Casper through July 25. They performed in the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo parade on July 13, and will appear at Fort Caspar on July 23 for a special event. The Troopers will also debut their field show at 7 p.m., July 25, at Natrona County High School. The show is free and open to the public.
More than 150 young people who have earned a spot in the corps arrived in Casper on July 1. They are being housed at Casper College and have been rehearsing, from morning to night, on athletic fields around the city. Several public performances in Casper and across Wyoming are scheduled before the corps departs for an abbreviated tour that will conclude in Indianapolis in August.
"We were honored to debut the Casper Troopers on July 13, in the Fair and Rodeo Parade. After a year of isolation, nothing in this world felt better than to hear the sounds of How the West Was Won on the streets of Casper again," said corps director Michael Gough.
The return to the practice fields this month will be the first time the Troopers percussionists, brass ensemble and color guard have assembled on the same field since their semi-finals appearance at the Drum Corps International World Championships at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium on Aug. 9, 2019.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced Drum Corps International, with the Troopers as a founding member, to cancel its entire 2020 competitive season, the first cancellation since DCI organized in 1972.
The coronavirus continues to cast its shadow in 2021. Under normal conditions, monthly auditions and off-season rehearsals for the 2021 season would have stretched from November 2020 through May 2021. With social-distancing and masking protocols still in place across much of the country during that time, DCI member corps could not conduct their usual winter and spring preparations.
Rather than scratch a second consecutive season entirely, DCI instead announced a summer 2021 season of non-competitive exhibitions. The Troopers are among the DCI member corps that will participate; several others will remain inactive until preparations for a full competitive 2022 season begin later this year.
In preparation for arrival in Casper, members of the Troopers submitted their vaccination certifications to the corps administration. Every corps member, plus the instructional staff, were tested for the virus immediately upon arrival on July 1, and subsequent tests have continued with no positive cases reported. During their stay in Casper, corps members will sleep in individual dorm rooms.
The public is welcome to watch the Troopers practice and perform throughout Casper, but is asked to maintain a safe social distance. While on tour, corps members will wear masks while circulating among the public.
"While conditions continue to improve, we have taken serious precautions to protect the health and safety of our membership and staff. We operate in a very unique way due to our large group, living in close proximity. Therefore, we continue to maintain additional safety protocols to ensure that we remain COVID free. Our medical team has gone above and beyond, and the corps has acclimated well,” Gough said.
The corps will decamp to Cody in late July for a visit to Yellowstone National Park, then cross the state to appear in the Cheyenne Frontier Days Grand Parade on July 31. They will perform their 2021 show, “Unleashed,” at Drums along the Rockies shows in Cheyenne and Denver before embarking on a tour through Texas, Arkansas and Missouri.
Included in the schedule is a performance at Graceland in Memphis, where the Troopers will become the first drum and bugle corps to perform at the former estate of Elvis Presley.
The tour concludes at Lucas Oil Stadium on Aug. 14, where DCI plans a three-day exhibition.