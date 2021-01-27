Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps director resigns after allegations of unsafe culture, poor conditions

The Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps, a Casper institution and a nationally recognized touring group, is facing allegations that describe an unsafe culture of dismissing member concerns and allowing poor practice conditions.
Accounts by former members shared last week by the Marching Arts Access, Safety & Inclusion Network, or MAASIN, allege a mishandling of a sexual assault in the corps, meager food on tour, water withheld during practices, bus breakdowns and incompetent drivers, insufficient medical care, and gossipy and unapproachable staff. Many of the accounts say corps director Kristy Jackson suppressed or downplayed reports of misconduct and insulted members, who are 22 years old or younger, to their peers.
On Tuesday, eight days after the allegations were published, Jackson handed in her resignation. Meanwhile, after first adopting a defensive stance, the corps apologized and outlined planned changes to staffing, member resources and tour logistics.
Overworked, underfed and overlooked
Three anonymous former members recalled an alleged sexual assault between two members in 2017, when Jackson was an administrator. In written statements they said Jackson made the victim sit in a room with her assailant, mediated by a 19-year-old color guard captain. One of the accounts said Jackson asked the victim if she wanted the person who assaulted her to be sent home. She said no, so they weren’t. After that summer, Jackson was promoted to assistant director. The following year, she was made corps director.
“Adults who are willing to cover up crimes amongst members should not be in charge of the safety of 150 young people,” one of the former members wrote, “especially in a young corps like Troopers.”
Will Peters, a former co-horn sergeant, wrote that Jackson would criticize members of the leadership team to other members instead of raising concerns with them directly. Hannah Robbins, a guard captain during the 2019 season, wrote that Jackson insulted her and the leadership team and offered little guidance to them after the season began.
When members complained about staff refusing to give them the required amount of water in rehearsal, they saw no change until they made a formal complaint through Drum Corps International. (DCI is the governing body for youth bugle & drum corps; the Troopers are one of its 13 founding members.) The next day, the staffers were fired and the corps were told to keep issues like that inside the organization.
“There was often refusal to accept member criticism or feedback that would have improved the summer in the moment,” Peters wrote, “feeding us the line that this was the ‘Taj Mahal of drum corps’ or giving us threats of punishment.”
Robbins also said there was only one person on the touring medical team responsible for distributing medication and tending to injuries, many of which stemmed from practicing on dangerous fields. The man was so overworked, Robbins wrote, that he was sometimes found sleeping on the job.
According to Peters and Robbins, meals in 2019 were rushed, with members spending their breaks walking to the food truck and back, eating on the way. For vegetarians, often the only options were peanut butter and jelly sandwiches or slices of tofu — if there was any. Peters said that in several cases, there was no non-meat option.
Peters also described frequent problems with Heartland Trailways buses and drivers, including drivers with road rage or who texted at the wheel. His statement lists various complaints: an unapproachable hornline leader, insufficient undergarments, unweighted tarps that could fly up and hit members.
Even their off days were tainted, he wrote, as they were used for recruiting when they may have preferred to use the free time to see family and friends. Robbins said they could barely interact with members of other corps on tour, forced to leave venues before other groups had even performed. She recalls telling a friend through a bus window that she wasn’t allowed to come out and give him a hug.
“Some Troopers members asked me if we were being kept away from other corps on purpose, so that we couldn’t share our experience with them,” Robbins wrote.
Ian Calhoun, a Troopers member until he left in the middle of the 2017 season, wrote that his last summer with the corps was “a living hell.” Suffering from both physical and mental illness, he said he got some accommodations from staff but that Jackson’s go-to prescription for any problem was to drink coconut water. After he left, Calhoun said he reported his concerns to the board of directors but never heard back.
“Every day Kristy works at the Troopers, I have less faith in the organization,” Calhoun wrote. “2017 was not my age-out; I didn’t return because of her actions.”
The Star-Tribune attempted to reach Jackson at a Troopers email address and phone number but was unsuccessful.
The response
According to a statement issued by MAASIN last week, the Troopers’ Troopers’ legal counsel assured the network that they had thoroughly investigated the claims and found them all to be unfounded. But a representative of MAASIN, speaking to former members named in the reports, found that not all of them had been contacted.
The same day the allegations were released, the Troopers posted a response in a short statement online. The statement maintained that every claim had been investigated, and that those investigations had effectively cleared the organization of any blame.
“We take every complaint and allegation seriously,” it read. “We also take misguided attempts to defame our organization and dedicated staff seriously, and will pursue any and all options available to protect our organization, its members, staff, and supporters against false and misleading third-hand rumors and speculation.”
The Troopers issued two follow-up statements, apologizing for their accusatory tone but maintaining that the claims had been investigated and the incidents were addressed as they occurred. References to corps policies and DCI protocol precluded them from sharing specific results of those investigations, the second statement said.
The third statement, posted Tuesday, showed the first signs of tangible changes being made within the organization. At the top of the list was Jackson’s resignation. It also promised “healing and progress,” a streamlined reporting system for member concerns and expanded wellness resources.
These promises come in response to supporters on the corps’ Facebook page, many of them former members, who bombarded the first post with nearly 200 comments ranging from disbelief to outrage. And so began what interim director Michael Gough calls “the second wave.”
The second wave
Gough, a former Trooper drum major himself, served as the corps’ marketing director since 2017. When it became clear last week that Jackson was going to resign, he said he felt like he had to answer the call to take her place. He was named interim corps director on Tuesday, following a shift in the Troopers’ official responses to the allegations from defensive to attentive and apologetic.
“It was hard to hear, and painful to hear a lot of those stories. There’s been so many stories in the second wave of people coming out,” Gough said Wednesday. “We want to make sure that people are heard, that we’re addressing their concerns and that we’re making major improvements both logistically and culturally so we have a stronger organization.”
The first step in that direction, Gough said, was letting people talk. In response to the backlash on social media, they reached out to their supporters-turned-critics and set up phone and Zoom calls where they were free to recount their experiences safely, helping the leadership team see what needs to change.
One of those changes will be the hiring of a board-appointed member advocate, Gough said, someone who spends the summer watching rehearsals and overseeing the corps, mediating between members and the board. He also plans on refining the incident reporting system, which is currently a web form that sends responses to the board, executive director and the Troopers’ attorney. (He built the form in his previous role.)
Gough also said that in his first days on the job, he’s researching different bus companies and asking other drum corps to send him their menus so he can look into new food options. He said they’re going to be adding a mental health and wellness coach in 2021, available to members by phone and Zoom. He’s also reviewing practice fields to make sure the corps avoids dangerous terrain that causes injuries.
No members have given up their spot on the corps in the midst of this, Gough said, although plans for the 2021 season are still largely up in the air.
More listening sessions and town halls are also in the works down the line. Gough said he plans on speaking with members from every season between 2016 and 2019, when the allegations took place.
“I think the No. 1 most exciting thing for me is that our community raised their voices this week,” Gough said. “Not only have they been heard, but we’re bringing them into the process.”