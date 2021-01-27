Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps director resigns after allegations of unsafe culture, poor conditions

According to Peters and Robbins, meals in 2019 were rushed, with members spending their breaks walking to the food truck and back, eating on the way. For vegetarians, often the only options were peanut butter and jelly sandwiches or slices of tofu — if there was any. Peters said that in several cases, there was no non-meat option.

Peters also described frequent problems with Heartland Trailways buses and drivers, including drivers with road rage or who texted at the wheel. His statement lists various complaints: an unapproachable hornline leader, insufficient undergarments, unweighted tarps that could fly up and hit members.

Even their off days were tainted, he wrote, as they were used for recruiting when they may have preferred to use the free time to see family and friends. Robbins said they could barely interact with members of other corps on tour, forced to leave venues before other groups had even performed. She recalls telling a friend through a bus window that she wasn’t allowed to come out and give him a hug.

“Some Troopers members asked me if we were being kept away from other corps on purpose, so that we couldn’t share our experience with them,” Robbins wrote.