Troopers host free Casper show July 25

The sound of drums returned to Casper this month.

The Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps began a month of preparation, in Casper, for its 2021 summer tour, resuming an annual tradition that has continued almost unbroken since the corps was founded in 1957.

The Troopers are scheduled to remain in Casper through July 25. They performed in the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo parade on July 13, and will appear at Fort Caspar on July 23 for a special event. The Troopers will also debut their field show at Natrona County High School at 7 p.m., on Sunday, July 25, free and open to the public.

More than 150 young people who have earned a spot in the corps arrived in Casper on July 1. They are being housed at Casper College and have been rehearsing, from morning to night, on athletic fields around the city. Several public performances in Casper and across Wyoming are scheduled before the corps departs for an abbreviated tour that will conclude in Indianapolis in August.

"We were honored to debut the Casper Troopers on July 13, in the Fair and Rodeo Parade. After a year of isolation, nothing in this world felt better than to hear the sounds of How the West Was Won on the streets of Casper again," said corps director Michael Gough.