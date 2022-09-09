Truck crash at Salt Creek Highway bridge will delay construction work

Work on the Salt Creek Highway bridge will be delayed after a pickup tried to drive through the construction area and crashed, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said Friday.

Transportation officials don't yet know how much the damage will cost. Nor is there an estimate no how much it will delay the project, which is being done near the junction with U.S Highway 20. Work was set to be completed by the end of November.

The driver, who was not injured, was heading south on Salt Creek Highway at about 11:15 p.m. Thursday and drove around road closure barricades, according to the transportation department, which cited a Mills Police Department report. The truck tried to drive over recently installed metal forms atop the bridge.

An inspection Friday morning revealed damage to one of the structure's diaphragms, which was described as a "laterally placed beam that joins girders together, providing stiffness and strength to the bridge," the transportation department reported.

Many of the metal forms were also damaged. Photographs released by the transportation department showed crumpled and bent metal at the work site.

The transportation department will need to inspect the bridge to determine if any structural damage occurred. That is expected to happen next week.