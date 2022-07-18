Truck crashes into Casper gas station, no reported injuries

A man drove his truck into an Exxon gas station Monday morning, eyewitnesses said. There were no injuries.

A section of the front left side of the Good to Go convenience store off of CY Avenue and Valley Drive was damaged during the accident.

A witness to the accident told the Star-Tribune that the driver, an amputee, accidentally crashed into the building after his prosthetic leg got stuck while trying to park. The truck was traveling at about 25 mph when it struck the building, but that there did not seem to be any injuries, the witness said.

Two windows beneath the “Champs Chicken” sign were shattered, including the wood paneling below them. A cooler containing wrapped sandwiches and other cold goods was also broken, but the postcard stand sitting above remained untouched.

Police and firefighters first responded to the crash and the truck was towed from the parking lot with minor damages to the vehicle’s exterior.