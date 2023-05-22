Wyomingites may have a harder time finding a key ingredient in many Memorial Day drinks after "thousands of limes" dumped onto Interstate 25 over the weekend, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office said.

A semi-truck carrying 70,000 pounds of limes crashed Saturday night in Natrona County, and the cargo went rolling everywhere, said spokesperson Kiera Grogan.

"I just know my guys were out there cleaning up limes," she said.

Even some of the people who drove by the spill were attempting to stop and pick up limes off the road, said Grogan.

The crash happened between Casper and Midwest at milepost 204, and the northbound section of the interstate was forced to close at 6:26 p.m.

It took over six hours to clean up the mess.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is concentrating on the investigation, Grogan said. Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.