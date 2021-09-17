Truck drives into North Platte in Casper, driver in hospital with injuries

A driver was taken to Wyoming Medical Center with serious injuries after driving into the North Platte River on Friday, Casper police said.
The pickup truck entered the river near North Poplar and First streets in Casper after the driver drove off the road.
Police worked with Casper Fire-EMS and medical responders from WMC to pull the driver out of the truck and transport them to the hospital.
The driver was reportedly the only person in the vehicle.
The incident is still under investigation, according to CPD spokesperson Rebekah Ladd, and police have not determined any contributing factors.
Ellen Gerst
City and crime reporter
