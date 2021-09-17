 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Truck drives into North Platte in Casper, driver in hospital with injuries
0 Comments
breaking top story

Truck drives into North Platte in Casper, driver in hospital with injuries

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
River rescue

Rescuers pull a person from a pickup that drove into the North Platte River on Friday afternoon in Casper.

 Jacek Bogucki, Video Works

A driver was taken to Wyoming Medical Center with serious injuries after driving into the North Platte River on Friday, Casper police said. 

The pickup truck entered the river near North Poplar and First streets in Casper after the driver drove off the road. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police worked with Casper Fire-EMS and medical responders from WMC to pull the driver out of the truck and transport them to the hospital. 

The driver was reportedly the only person in the vehicle.

The incident is still under investigation, according to CPD spokesperson Rebekah Ladd, and police have not determined any contributing factors.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Over 660K flags on National Mall mark COVID deaths

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News