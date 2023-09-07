If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is, they say.

Not so for Bill Brockley Jr., though, owner of True Bakery in Casper. On Saturday, his bakery is getting a new location at the Wolcott Galleria, with a grand opening event at 10 a.m. It’s a space that he helped design and also one that will allow for expanded hours and menu options.

True Bakery has been operating out of the Good Food Hub at the Food for Thought building on West First Street in Casper since June of last year. The hub is meant to be a gathering place for people in the community as well as a place for local food vendors to sell their products.

As they grew, and saw business expand, it became obvious that they needed their own space. Due to the nature of running a bakery, the day starts quite early. Brockley didn’t want to interrupt the other vendors at the hub, even though his breads, cinnamon rolls and other baked goods were selling out quickly, and he wasn’t able to go back into the kitchen to replenish.

“Our scheduled time was ... from three in the morning to six in the morning,” Brockley said. “We would run out of products and sell out. ... We weren’t able to prep in there any longer, because we obviously didn’t want to interrupt the other people who had their scheduled time for that. We just grew at a pace that we were like, ‘Okay, where next?’”

After making a phone call to the galleria, they landed there — it all worked out really nicely, Brockley said — but the space they wanted required renovations and redesigning, as it was once the Merry Peddler, a cooking supplies store, and not equipped for food service.

Brockley and the building manager of the galleria, Samantha Harkins, worked together to design the space. Brockley decided where the equipment would go, and Harkins took charge of the interior design, he said.

The new location offers opportunities for new additions to the menu, specifically, a new array of lunch sandwiches, including a Reuben, a Cubano and a “healthier version of a spinach and egg white feta sandwich.” All the meats are brined and prepared in house, Brockley told the Star-Tribune.

In addition, they are making all the condiments themselves, and cutting the fries and chips as well.

“We’re making 95% of everything to accommodate more gourmet sandwich options,” Brockley said.

The bakery will also expand the bread options they have for sandwiches. Customers will be able to buy them as whole loaves of bread, too.

Their new hours in the galleria will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, jumping from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. This extension will allow for a bigger lunch crowd, including those who want a later lunch.