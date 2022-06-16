True Bakery open at the Good Food Hub in downtown Casper

The bagels boiled six-at-a-time in a bubbling concoction of sugar and baking soda. Every 60 seconds, Bill Brockley would flip or fish them out and then add more to the brew.

“It’s classic New York style: really crusty outside — very soft, spongy interior,” Brockley said. He wore a flour-dusted apron and blue plastic gloves.

His new business, True Bakery, is serving up pastries, bagels, bread and more in downtown Casper.

On Tuesday, it became the first vendor to open at the Good Food Hub, Wyoming Food For Thought’s commercial kitchen at 420 W. First Street. True Bakery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

True Bakery specializes in baked goods sourced from a sourdough culture Brockley started about four years ago.

Everything is locally sourced, and made from scratch. That’s where the name “true” comes from, Brockley said.

“I like to stay true to the process, to the ingredients and just making sure everything is made as fresh as possible, and from my hands,” he said.

The life of a baker is a “revolving door,” Brockley said, still minding the bagels as he spoke. “Everything is making the dough, the next day shaping the dough and the next day, baking the dough.”

Occasionally, the pot began to bubble over, prompting Brockley to hastily adjust the burner.

On the other side of the kitchen was a big metal rack filled with sourdough loaves, long johns, doughnut holes and cinnamon rolls.

True Bakery’s enjoyed good turnout so far, Brockley said. He baked more than a hundred bagels Tuesday, he said.

“We were definitely busy with the prep side of things,” he said.

While Brockley worked the kitchen, his girlfriend, Emily Harris, supervised a booth out in the dining area. Big gold balloons that spelled out “NOW OPEN” hung on the wall.

Display cases full of bagels, rolls and bread loaves joined some of True Bakery’s other offerings, including kimchi and soy sauce.

Harris helps out with True Bakery twice a week, but works another job, too. Business has been so active that they might have to hire staff soon, Brockley said.

Though Brockley’s harbored a passion for baking since high school, he spent most of his career as a chef. He got the idea to start True Bakery while living in Seattle in 2019. The coronavirus pandemic forced him to delay those plans for a couple years.

On a whim, he relocated to Casper in 2020.

A little more than a year later, he launched True Bakery out of his home. He’d sell goods to Food for Thought’s makers markets once a month. A few months later, the group invited him to move into the Good Food Hub, he said.

The Good Food Hub aims to be a place for local food vendors like Brockley to make and sell their products, as well as a community gathering ground and food warehouse.

There’s a dining area with tables and chairs, and an old bar — a holdover from the building’s past life as the Powder River Veterans’ Club.

Eventually, other local vendors will be moving in to join Brockley as “anchor tenants” at The Good Food Hub.

For now, a couple other businesses have been using the commercial kitchen here and there, he said.

