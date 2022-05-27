Trump rally in Casper: Here's what to know

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to make his first ever political appearance in Wyoming on Saturday at a rally in Casper. It's expected to be the state's biggest political event in recent memory.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the rally.

Why is Donald Trump in Wyoming?

Polls and election results show Trump is deeply popular here. In the 2016 and 2020 elections, he received larger margins of support in Wyoming than any other state. So he's clearly got a broad fan base here. But there's one key reason he's making his first known visit to Casper: Liz Cheney.

After the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, Cheney blamed Trump for inciting the riot and voted to impeach him. She's also been his highest-profile Republican critic. Trump has made it clear he wants to see her lose her spot in Congress, and has endorsed land attorney Harriet Hageman to take her on at the ballot box. Saturday's rally is a chance for him to support Hageman as the campaign season gets underway.

Are other political figures appearing with Trump?

Yes, the former president will be joined by a lineup of his most fervent political supporters. They include Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Kat Cammack of Florida. His son, Don Jr., will appear with them.

Wyoming state lawmakers Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle and Reps. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, and John Bear, R-Gillette, are also set to speak at the rally. So is Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne and former state lawmaker Marti Halverson.

When and where is he speaking?

Trump's political rally will be held at the Ford Wyoming Center, one of the state's largest indoor venues. The parking lots there will open at 6 a.m. Saturday. Doors open at 11 a.m. Speakers will begin at 1 p.m., with the former president expected to address the crowd at 4 p.m. The center's staff is preparing for up to 10,000 people to attend.

Wait, did you say 10,000 people? How's that going to work?

Organizers are expecting Trump supporters from all over the Mountain West to attend. Many of the hotels in Casper were already solidly booked at the beginning of the week, and there were reports that people were looking for rooms in Douglas, about 50 miles to the east. To handle the crowds, the police department will double its staffing on Saturday.

Why Casper?

There are a bunch of logistical reasons why Casper makes sense for a rally of this scale. It's centrally located and sits along a major interstate. It has a big venue and is one of the few places with enough lodging and other infrastructure for an influx of visitors. Remember, a ton of people came to Casper for the 2017, and things worked out pretty well.

But there's symbolism here, too. The Cheney family is from Casper. Dick Cheney attended Natrona County High School, and the Cheney name is adorned on the football field there and at a downtown federal building.

How do I get to the rally, and where do I park?

The Ford Wyoming Center sits along Interstate 25. It can be accessed from the interstate, Poplar Street and, from the back side, Amoco and E roads.

Most of the center's lots will be open for general admission parking. Overflow parking is available east of the center, but not in the fields north of the venue.

What can I bring?

There is a lengthy list of prohibited items. Alcohol is prohibited, as are chairs, coolers, guns and other weapons, laser pointers, noisemakers tripods and bags that are larger than 12 inches by 14 inches by 5 inches. Oh, and you need to leave your selfie sticks and appliances at home, according to a list provide by Casper police.

