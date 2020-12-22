TSA gives Christmas to local family

A Casper family will have a brighter holiday, thanks to statewide employees of the Transportation Security Administration.
TSA teamed up with the Celebrate Recovery chapter in Casper to identify a family who had experienced loss this year and difficulty from the coronavirus pandemic. After learning about the specific needs of the family that included children, the TSA began collecting food and gift donations from employees statewide.
Two employees based in Casper, Gina Ehlin and Kelsey Vine, led the effort. After making contact with the family to determine their needs, they established an “Angel Tree.” It included ornaments with the family’s specific requests written on them so employees who wanted to contribute would know what was most needed. TSA also collected groceries for the family.
In less than two weeks, more than 20 Christmas gifts were collected. Many employees combined their money in order to be able to purchase useful items for the family.
“As dedicated public servants, it is no surprise that TSA employees generated tangible expressions of support for the family in need,” said TSA federal security director for Wyoming Matt McKeon. “TSA is known for stepping up during times of need and this holiday season is no exception. I am proud to be part of this selfless and generous team of employees.”
The food and gifts were delivered on Dec. 18, 2020. According to a release, the family’s response was overwhelming gratefulness.
“I am thankful for employees who answer the call when they see there is a need that we can meet,” said McKeon. “They put a lot of effort into this meaningful act of kindness, rallying our team of security professionals, sparking a remarkable outpouring of generosity that has made the holidays better for members of our community.”
