It’s now against the law to feed turkeys and squirrels in Casper.

The amendment, which on Tuesday passed its third reading before the Casper City Council, was originally floated by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department as a way to address Casper’s unprecedented wild turkey population.

Agency officials say the birds are becoming a thorn in the side of Casper’s suburbs and other areas around Natrona County.

“Anyone that’s lived in Casper for any length the time knows there’s more turkeys around town now than there really ever has been,” Justin Binfet, a wildlife biologist for Game and Fish, told the council Tuesday evening. “We’ve been absolutely inundated with nuisance turkey issues around town.”

Not only can the turkeys cause property damage, but they can also attract predators, Binfet said. He noted mountain lions have been appearing in outlying areas of the city.

The hope is that the feeding ban will help bring the turkey population back down to more natural levels.

“We removed deer from the the exemption list a few years ago, and that’s been really helpful,” Binfet said.

The Casper City Council decided to include language banning the feeding of squirrels in the amendment amid similar concerns.

In a previous meeting, Zulima Lopez, Casper’s Parks, Recreation and Public Facilities director, told the council that an overabundance of squirrels in residential areas can cause damage to trees, buildings and personal property.

“In particular, if they’re accustomed to people feeding them, they get much more familiar and can become aggressive,” Lopez said.

The changes adopted Tuesday also tightened language in city code surrounding bird feeding. Previously, it was technically legal to feed any kind bird, but the council adjusted that provision to only apply to common songbirds (robins, finches, bluebirds and so on.) That means pigeons and waterfowl are now off the table, too, council members said.

Councilors and city leaders have maintained that the feeding bans won’t be strictly enforced. The city would only intervene if someone repeatedly, and intentionally, feeds non-exempted animals in a way that causes a public nuisance, they said. It wouldn’t be a problem if, say, a squirrel decided to eat out of the bird feeder in your backyard.

“This would primarily fall on animal protection officers to help us enforce this, it would be rare that the police department would get involved,” Casper Police Department Chief Keith McPheeters said in a prior meeting.

It was already illegal to feed most animals in Casper; apart from songbirds, the only other exception to the city’s no-feed policy is feral cats.