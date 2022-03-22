Two arrested in Eastridge Mall armed robbery, police say

Two male teenagers have been arrested in connection to the armed robbery last week at the Eastridge Mall, Casper police said.

The teens stole "minimal merchandise" from the Zumiez store in the mall, according to police spokesperson Rebekah Ladd.

According to a statement from police Tuesday, the suspects were found on surveillance footage from a reported robbery at the west side Walmart on Monday.

Officers identified one of them wearing a hoodie stolen from the mall in the March 16 robbery, the statement said.

Ladd said on Monday the department is considering the incident an armed robbery. On Tuesday, she declined to offer more information on the nature of the robbery or which arms they were carrying, since the suspects are underage.

