 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Two arrested in Eastridge Mall armed robbery, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

Two male teenagers have been arrested in connection to the armed robbery last week at the Eastridge Mall, Casper police said. 

The teens stole "minimal merchandise" from the Zumiez store in the mall, according to police spokesperson Rebekah Ladd. 

According to a statement from police Tuesday, the suspects were found on surveillance footage from a reported robbery at the west side Walmart on Monday. 

Officers identified one of them wearing a hoodie stolen from the mall in the March 16 robbery, the statement said. 

Ladd said on Monday the department is considering the incident an armed robbery. On Tuesday, she declined to offer more information on the nature of the robbery or which arms they were carrying, since the suspects are underage.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: A difficult journey for surrogate parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News