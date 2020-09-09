Two Casper students, one elementary school staff member test positive for coronavirus

Two students and one staff member at Natrona County schools have tested positive for COVID-19, the school district announced Wednesday.
The students both attend Natrona County High School. The staff member works at Southridge Elementary. It's unclear if the cases are related and to what degree others within the two schools' communities were exposed. While a Journey Elementary student tested positive last week, the district noted that he or she hadn't attended classes. The district made no such distinction with the three cases confirmed Wednesday.
Local health officials are now contacting parents and guardians of those people who have been identified as a close contact of the positive cases. Students who need to quarantine will be given remote instruction, and staff members have been directed to contact Verba Echols, the district's top HR official.
"The Casper-Natrona County Health Department is working diligently to contact impacted individuals and will provide impacted person(s) (parents/guardians and/or staff members) with further information and actions," the district wrote on its website. "If you receive a phone call/message from the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, please contact them back immediately to avoid delays in the contact tracing process."
The three cases have been identified a week after schools reopened in Natrona County. They're the first cases within the district who have attended school; the Journey Elementary student tested positive for the virus last week but hadn't attended school.
Natrona County isn't the first district in the state to have a positive case within its school community. Several others, from Torrington to Park County, have confirmed cases within K-12 schools, and the University of Wyoming and Casper College have also identified coronavirus patients within the student and staff ranks.
Mike Jennings, Natrona County's newly appointed superintendent, said last month that it was a matter of when, not if, the virus would emerge within Casper schools. As part of the reopening plan, staff and students across the district must wear face masks when they're unable to separate.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.