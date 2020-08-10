Two die in motorcycle crash near Glenrock; third person killed in separate crash near Casper

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people died Saturday night in a motorcycle crash near Glenrock, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report. On Sunday, a third person died in a separate crash north of Casper.

The patrol identified the victims of the first as James Conner, 54, and Linda Flores, 64. Both were Wyoming residents.

The crash occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday on Highway 20/26. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading west when it crossed into oncoming traffic, where it struck a Cadillac headed in the other direction, the highway patrol said.

Conner and Flores were wearing helmets at the time. Both died at the scene.

The highway patrol is investigating driver inattention as a contributing factor to the crash.

The Sunday crash occurred on Interstate 25 north of Casper. A Ford Explorer driven by Heather Williams, a 25-year-old Wyoming woman, was speeding while heading north on the highway, the patrol said.

Williams failed to negotiate a curve in the road at a crest of a hill where the interstate bends to the right, the patrol said. She oversteered to the right, causing the vehicle to roll at least four times.

The Ford came to rest on its driver's side on the right shoulder.