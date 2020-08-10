You are the owner of this article.
Two die in motorcycle crash near Glenrock; third person killed in separate crash near Casper
breaking top story

Two die in motorcycle crash near Glenrock; third person killed in separate crash near Casper

Police lights

Two people died Saturday night in a motorcycle crash near Glenrock, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report. On Sunday, a third person died in a separate crash north of Casper.

The patrol identified the victims of the first as James Conner, 54, and Linda Flores, 64. Both were Wyoming residents.

The crash occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday on Highway 20/26. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading west when it crossed into oncoming traffic, where it struck a Cadillac headed in the other direction, the highway patrol said.

Conner and Flores were wearing helmets at the time. Both died at the scene.

The highway patrol is investigating driver inattention as a contributing factor to the crash. 

The Sunday crash occurred on Interstate 25 north of Casper. A Ford Explorer driven by Heather Williams, a 25-year-old Wyoming woman, was speeding while heading north on the highway, the patrol said. 

Williams failed to negotiate a curve in the road at a crest of a hill where the interstate bends to the right, the patrol said. She oversteered to the right, causing the vehicle to roll at least four times. 

The Ford came to rest on its driver's side on the right shoulder.

Williams was wearing a seat belt.

The patrol is investigating speeding, driver inattention and cell phone use as possible contributing factors.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

