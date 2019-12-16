Two homes in west Casper deemed 'unsafe' by city

Twenty four homeowners are currently in a legal battle with the contractors who built the houses and the realtors who sold them. The suit accuses the contractors of violating building codes and building the homes on uneven and expansive soil. It also accuses the realtors of knowingly selling inadequately-built houses.

That litigation began in 2017 and is anticipated to resolve in arbitration in April, according to the homeowners’ attorney Jason Ochs.

For one house on Villa Del Rey, Elston said the building is still inhabitable, but “there are unsafe conditions that need to be corrected.”

Elston said his department inspected the home Dec. 12, and notice was being sent to the homeowner Monday. He said the homeowner must make some of those repairs immediately, as they pose the greatest risk. For the other problems identified by the inspection, the homeowner has 60 days to begin repairs.

City building inspectors will check in with the homeowner to ensure the immediately-needed repairs are made. If they aren’t, that structure will also be deemed uninhabitable.