Two homes in west Casper deemed 'unsafe' by city

The city has deemed two homes in a west Casper neighborhood unsafe, the latest in a string of problems for the Mesa Del Sol subdivision.
One home has been deemed uninhabitable and the family living there has been required to vacate the structure. Another home has been deemed unsafe, and the city is requiring certain repairs be made, or else that structure’s occupants will also need to vacate their home, Casper Building Official Dan Elston said.
The two homes are among more than a dozen houses in the Mesa Del Sol subdivision in which building inspectors have identified structural faults.
Last month, during a record-breaking cold spell, four of the homes, including the two homes deemed unsafe, had their gas cut by Black Hills Energy because the structural faults in the houses posed a risk.
Indeed, city and third-party building inspectors have identified numerous structural flaws in many of the homes in the subdivision. Doors don’t open. Walls are cracking and bowed. Foundations are sinking into the allegedly uneven soil the homes were built atop.
Twenty four homeowners are currently in a legal battle with the contractors who built the houses and the realtors who sold them. The suit accuses the contractors of violating building codes and building the homes on uneven and expansive soil. It also accuses the realtors of knowingly selling inadequately-built houses.
That litigation began in 2017 and is anticipated to resolve in arbitration in April, according to the homeowners’ attorney Jason Ochs.
You have free articles remaining.
For one house on Villa Del Rey, Elston said the building is still inhabitable, but “there are unsafe conditions that need to be corrected.”
Elston said his department inspected the home Dec. 12, and notice was being sent to the homeowner Monday. He said the homeowner must make some of those repairs immediately, as they pose the greatest risk. For the other problems identified by the inspection, the homeowner has 60 days to begin repairs.
City building inspectors will check in with the homeowner to ensure the immediately-needed repairs are made. If they aren’t, that structure will also be deemed uninhabitable.
For the other home, the city has determined it “unsafe and an imminent danger to the occupants.” A large tan poster reading “DO NOT ENTER” and “UNSAFE TO OCCUPY” has been taped to the home’s front door. The city posted the notice on the homeowner’s door Dec. 10, along with a letter explaining the determination from Elston. The notice also says the letter was hand delivered to the homeowner.
The homeowner did not respond to a phone call seeking comment, but Ochs said the family had vacated the property, as required by law.
Elston said the homeowner would need to make a handful of repairs before the house could be lived in again. If repairs aren’t made, the house could be demolished. Elston said he doesn’t think things will get that far, however.
Still, the active lawsuit makes the situation more complicated. Elston said the city hasn’t imposed a timeline on the homeowner in this situation because he anticipates that homeowner will want to wait to make the repairs until after the lawsuit has been resolved.
Elston said these are the only two homes in the subdivision the city was taking these actions on.
Neither homeowner responded to phone calls seeking comment for this story.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites