Two incumbents ousted in Natrona County commission primary

Natrona County voters ousted two of four incumbents during Tuesday’s primary, in an unusually contentious commissioner’s race that will be decided in November.

Commissioner Rob Hendry, on the board since 2006, lost the contest for a two-year term to Casper City Council member (and former mayor) Steve Freel. Freel earned 40.5% of the vote, compared to Hendry’s 38.5%.

“After you’ve been in there 16 years, you probably made a little over 50% of the people mad at you,” Hendry said Wednesday, chuckling. “I’m all right ... I was elected to go home this time, so I’m gonna do it. I really appreciate everybody who voted for me.”

Freel, who joined the Casper City Council in 2019, is uncontested in the general election. Once he joins the county board, he said he plans to prioritize a new county health department facility — taking cues from the city’s search for a new police building if he can.

Many voters told the Star-Tribune leading up to the election they wanted to see incumbents like Hendry gone in exchange for some new faces in local office.

But despite that sentiment, Hendry said his race, which also included candidate Curt Simpson Jr. with 20.3% of the final vote, was clean and polite. He congratulated Freel on the win Tuesday night.

The race for two four-year seats on the commission was less cordial.

Dallas Laird, a former Casper council member and longtime attorney, topped the field with 23% of votes. He advocated for new faces on the commission, but said Wednesday he’s ready to work with the two incumbents moving forward in the general election.

Sitting commissioners Peter Nicolaysen, who was appointed earlier this year, and Jim Milne, in his first term, will be on the November ballot. There, they’ll face Democrat Tom Radosevich and Libertarian Shawn Johnson.

Nicolaysen earned 20.1% of votes, followed by Milne with 14.6%.

Laird has appeared at commission meetings and public forums railing against the current commission’s sale of the Wyoming Medical Center facility, which he says undervalued the property and lost the county millions. He’s also targeted Hendry, accusing him of using his position to get the county to gravel a road to his property.

If elected, Laird said he’d advocate for county employee raises. He’d also like to tap the roughly $120 million from the hospital sale to complete projects including water line repairs for Midwest and Edgerton. The current commission has elected to put that money in reserves, only dipping into the interest it generates.

“I am not for any new taxes, the county has plenty of money,” Laird said Wednesday.

Commission Chair Paul Bertoglio, who finished fifth with 12.9% of votes Tuesday, said the commission spent “many hours with many experts” working on the hospital sale, and said an independent appraisal found the county was paid more than the building was worth.

“This is just a perfect storm. You had the assessor’s election, coupled with, at the state level, the Cheney/Hageman race, and it brought out a lot of people that are just fed up with the government,” Bertoglio said.

As for the gravel, Hendry maintains his roads were done after he donated roughly $100,000 worth of gravel to the county.

“The negative campaigning worked for him,” Hendry said. “Usually in the past, it backfired.”

Bertoglio said he was accused of being lazy and incompetent, on top of other accusations Laird leveled on the board as a whole.

“I find it disheartening,” he said. “Natrona has kind of stayed above that fray, but it sure looks like we’ve gone down to that level now.”

Bertoglio said he was also significantly outspent in the primary.

The commissioner said he spent around $1,400 on his campaign. Laird spent around $38,000, mostly on radio, newspaper, digital and TV ads. Nicolaysen said his primary campaign cost him around $25,000, while Hendry spent an estimated $14,000 and Milne around $3,800.

“I’m shocked, I’m overwhelmed,” Milne said on Wednesday. “For the last few months I was planning for my replacements ... now I’ll just keep working.”

If voters elect an all-Republican ticket in November, it will leave Milne the most senior member of the commission.

“The experience level, the historical knowledge is walking out the door,” he said. “I guess I meet the definition of an incumbent, but I don’t feel like the old guard.”

Full results from the commission primary are below:

County commission:

Four-year term—three seats:

Two-year term: Republican Steve Freel, 40.5%, defeated Rob Hendry (incumbent), 38.5% and Curt Simpson Jr., 20.3%.

Republicans Dallas Laird, 23%, Peter Nicolaysen (incumbent), 20.1% and Jim Milne (incumbent), 14.6%, defeated Terry Wingerter, 14.3%, Paul Bertoglio (incumbent), 12.9%, Shianne Huston, 8.5% and Kianna Smith, 6.1%.

Democrat Tom Radosevich, 91% (separate primary, uncontested).