Two injured in Casper Mountain crash

Two people were injured in a car crash Sunday night on Casper Mountain. A team of state, county and city personnel completed the rescue on Casper Mountain Road north of the county park.

A tree fell on top of the 2013 GMC pickup and trapped both of its passengers inside.

According to Casper Fire-EMS spokesman Patrick McJunkin, the extrication and rescue took nearly an hour and a half. The status of both people in the car is unknown, but officials said the injuries did not appear life-threatening.

Rescuers used metal cutters and spreaders to remove parts of the car and reach the passengers inside.

The Natrona County Fire Protection District received the call at 7:58 p.m. Sunday, requesting aid from the Casper Fire-EMS Department. Later assistance from the Mills Fire Department, Wyoming Medical Center and Wyoming Lifeflight transported both passengers to medical care, one by air and one over ground.

The car was found crashed among trees down a steep slope from the 8400 block of Casper Mountain road. Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck said the car was traveling north when its driver lost control during a sharp curve. While the exact cause is unknown, Beck cited impairment as a possible factor.

